GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.14.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 10.14.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Wanted: More production from the running backs — GoldandBlack.com
Improved running game would boost offense — Journal and Courier ($)
Jeff Brohm Show debuts on Wednesday — PurdueSports.com
Majority of Power 5 favors restructuring — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Preseason Projection: Freshman Zach Edey — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Ohio's Lawrent Rice will be a Purdue priority for 2023 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue offers tight end — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/GENERAL
NCAA will introduce one-time transfer legislation — CBS Sports
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Wooden (dec.) (1910) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dave Schellhase (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball
Don Coller (1952) Assistant Coach, Football
Pat Manahan (1955) Guard, Men's Basketball
Steve Reid (1961) Guard, Men's Basketball
Nick Pilipauskis (1980) Center, Football
