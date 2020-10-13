 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.14.2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 21:53:48 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.14.2020

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Wanted: More production from the running backs — GoldandBlack.com

Improved running game would boost offense — Journal and Courier ($)

Jeff Brohm Show debuts on Wednesday — PurdueSports.com

Majority of Power 5 favors restructuring — ESPN.com | CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Preseason Projection: Freshman Zach Edey — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Ohio's Lawrent Rice will be a Purdue priority for 2023 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue offers tight end — GoldandBlack.com ($)


OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/GENERAL

NCAA will introduce one-time transfer legislation — CBS Sports

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Wooden (dec.) (1910) Guard, Men's Basketball

Dave Schellhase (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Don Coller (1952) Assistant Coach, Football

Pat Manahan (1955) Guard, Men's Basketball

Steve Reid (1961) Guard, Men's Basketball

Nick Pilipauskis (1980) Center, Football

