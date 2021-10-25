 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-25 23:44:16 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.26.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm remains committed to Aidan O'Connell at QB — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Opportunity slipping — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Huskers return from bye week — Omaha World-Herald ($) | Lincoln Journal-Star ($)

Frost remains calm amidst heat — Omaha World-Herald ($)

Adrian Martinez's injury outlook — Lincoln Journal-Star ($)

Mock Draft: Karlaftis to the Jets — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Zach Edey's looming eruption — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Monday Purdue basketball practice notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue Recruit Results Weekend Roundup — GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Darryl Zammit (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

Katie Gearlds (1984) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball

