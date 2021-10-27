University Book Store Headlines: 10.28.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The Top 100 + 1 players in college basketball — CBS Sports
Purdue seventh in coaches poll — USA Today
Ivey, Williams named Preseason All-Big Ten — BTN
Weekly Word: Expectations will be Purdue's first challenge — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Win total over/under and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
2021-2022 college basketball preview — ESPN.com
Scrimmages allow Purdue to settle in prior to season — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: A new week for Purdue— GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Offensive line play, offensive struggles and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Defense's marching orders: Contain Adrian Martinez — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilers clean up kickoff coverage — Journal and Courier ($)
Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers — Lincoln Journal Star ($)
Huskers have found their No. 1 back, but where do they find consistency behind him? — Lincoln Journal Star ($)
After Minnesota flop, big-time changes for Nebraska offensive staff — Omaha World-Herald ($)
Purdue-Nebraska among best bets — CBS Sports
Game Notes: Purdue | Nebraska
Trades NFL teams should make (Anthony Brown mention) — CBS Sports
Bowl Projections: Purdue to Vegas — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Boilermaker targets and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: Purdue sweeps Northwestern — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Bobinski (1957) Athletic Director, Administrator
Alfie Hill (1971) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tony Levine (1972) Assistant Coach, Football
Greg Stevenart (1982) Running Back, Football
Dwight Mclean (1988) Safety, Football
Jordan Woods (1993) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.