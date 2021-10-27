 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 10.28.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The Top 100 + 1 players in college basketball — CBS Sports

Purdue seventh in coaches poll — USA Today

Ivey, Williams named Preseason All-Big Ten — BTN

Weekly Word: Expectations will be Purdue's first challenge — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Win total over/under and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

2021-2022 college basketball preview — ESPN.com

Scrimmages allow Purdue to settle in prior to season — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: A new week for Purdue— GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Offensive line play, offensive struggles and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Defense's marching orders: Contain Adrian Martinez — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilers clean up kickoff coverage — Journal and Courier ($)

Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers — Lincoln Journal Star ($)

Huskers have found their No. 1 back, but where do they find consistency behind him? — Lincoln Journal Star ($)

After Minnesota flop, big-time changes for Nebraska offensive staff — Omaha World-Herald ($)

Purdue-Nebraska among best bets — CBS Sports

Game Notes: Purdue | Nebraska

Trades NFL teams should make (Anthony Brown mention) — CBS Sports

Bowl Projections: Purdue to Vegas — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Boilermaker targets and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: Purdue sweeps Northwestern — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Bobinski (1957) Athletic Director, Administrator

Alfie Hill (1971) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tony Levine (1972) Assistant Coach, Football

Greg Stevenart (1982) Running Back, Football

Dwight Mclean (1988) Safety, Football

Jordan Woods (1993) Wide Receiver, Football

