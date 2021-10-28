 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 10.29.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue heads to Nebraska looking to get back on winning track — GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Nebraska — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

The 3-2-1: Purdue sticking with QB rotation because it has to — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What You Should Know About Purdue-Nebraska — Journal and Courier

Elite pass-rushers like Karlaftis are rare, as Nebraska knows — Lincoln Journal-Star ($)

How quickly do you get concerned if Nebraska starts slow? — Lincoln Journal-Star ($)

Three keys to Nebraska's success vs. Purdue — Omaha World-Herald ($)

NFL rookie rankings — ESPN.com

Mock Draft: Karlaftis to the Giants — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL



BO: Preseason Purdue basketball notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: A significant official visitor for Purdue basketball and a potential football transfer target — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer: Sarah Griffith named Big Ten Forward of the Year — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Raven Colvin making a name for herself — Journal and Courier ($)

Cross Country: Purdue heads to Big Ten championships — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Friday, Oct. 29

Mike Terrizzi (1953) Quarterback, Punter, Football

Mike Segard (1979) Quarterback, Football

Jason Leimberger (1982) Linebacker , Football

Mike Durrett (1984) Linebacker , Football

Collin Link (1991) Linebacker, Football

Karissa McLaughlin (1998) Guard, Women's Basketball

Saturday, Oct. 30

Gary Emanuel (1958) Assistant Coach, Football

Rodney Carter (1964) Running Back, Football

Dray Mason (1985) Running Back, Football

Danielle Campbell (1987) Center, Women's Basketball

DJ Donley (1988) Wide Receiver, Football

Donnie Hale (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball

Sunday, Oct. 31

Adam Rempe (1963) Linebacker, Football

Ross Rinehart (1971) Linebacker, Football

Charlie Stephens (1972) Tight End, Football

Josh Tomsheck (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football

Keyon Brown (1987) Defensive End, Football

Robert Maci (1989) Defensive End, Football

Alfred Armour (1999) Running Back, Football


