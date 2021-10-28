University Book Store Headlines: 10.29.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue heads to Nebraska looking to get back on winning track — GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Nebraska — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

The 3-2-1: Purdue sticking with QB rotation because it has to — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What You Should Know About Purdue-Nebraska — Journal and Courier

Elite pass-rushers like Karlaftis are rare, as Nebraska knows — Lincoln Journal-Star ($)

How quickly do you get concerned if Nebraska starts slow? — Lincoln Journal-Star ($)

Three keys to Nebraska's success vs. Purdue — Omaha World-Herald ($)

NFL rookie rankings — ESPN.com

Mock Draft: Karlaftis to the Giants — CBS Sports