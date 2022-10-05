News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 10.6.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue finding running game answers — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Cory Trice is back and almost better than ever — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue eagerly awaiting Jalen Graham's return — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Jacob Wahlberg's patience rewarded — Journal and Courier

Number Crunching: Week 5 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Game Notes: Purdue-Maryland — PurdueSports.com

Charlie Jones named to Biletnikoff Watch List — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue needs to find right combinations — GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — ESPN.com

Jaden Ivey: 'Sometimes I've got to get to the burners' — Detroit News ($)

GM survey: Pistons may have best core — Detroit Free Press

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Koch, Hudson power Purdue past Iowa — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Cleo Peete (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Doug DeVos (1963) Quarterback, Football

Wayne Finchum (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Kenneth Lowe (1980) Point Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeremy Burnett (1983) Free Safety, Football

