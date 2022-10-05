University Book Store Headlines: 10.6.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Purdue finding running game answers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Cory Trice is back and almost better than ever — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue eagerly awaiting Jalen Graham's return — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jacob Wahlberg's patience rewarded — Journal and Courier
Number Crunching: Week 5 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Game Notes: Purdue-Maryland — PurdueSports.com
Charlie Jones named to Biletnikoff Watch List — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Purdue needs to find right combinations — GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — ESPN.com
Jaden Ivey: 'Sometimes I've got to get to the burners' — Detroit News ($)
GM survey: Pistons may have best core — Detroit Free Press
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Koch, Hudson power Purdue past Iowa — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Cleo Peete (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Doug DeVos (1963) Quarterback, Football
Wayne Finchum (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Kenneth Lowe (1980) Point Guard, Men's Basketball
Jeremy Burnett (1983) Free Safety, Football
