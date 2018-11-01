University Book Store Headlines: 11.1.18
Basketball
Preview: Purdue vs. Marian - GoldandBlack.com
Edwards is fearless, but those who face him are not - GoldandBlack.com
Burning questions: Purdue in 2018-19 - GoldandBlack.com
Non-conference games to watch - Journal & Courier ($)
The seven most indispensable player in the country this season - NCAA.com
Haarms wants to extend Boilermakers' big-man tradition - Journal & Courier ($)
Four months after Stage 4 diagnosis, Clisby to do games again - Awful Announcing
This is wonderful news.. Tyler’s strength and spirit inspire me every day. And a classy gesture to “long distance wave” to the kids battling cancer at Iowa’s Children’s Hospital. https://t.co/qGphToEfDX— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) November 1, 2018
Football
Holt: 'It's not the kids fault' - GoldandBlack.com
Hopkins proving to be NFL-caliber weapon - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent view: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wednesday practice video - GoldandBlack.com
Ferentz: 'Looking ahead not productive' - Iowa City Press Citizen
Is Stanley's thumb truly fine? - Iowa City Press-Citizen | GoldandBlack.com
As snap count grows, Neal remains effective - Journal & Courier ($)
Trent plans to join in on 'Hawkeye Wave' - Iowa City Press Citizen
Brees argues Purdue's strong football reputation on Dan Patrick Show - NBC Sports
Olympic/Other
Opening bid for Purdue flag Armstrong took to moon? - Journal & Courier ($)
Volleyball tops MSU for 20th victory - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: Nov. 1
Ed Rittberg (1941) Football, Tackle
Frank Pratko (1953) Football, Offensive tackle
Earl Milligan (1955) Football, Defensive end
Matt Augustyniak (1962) Football, Fullback
Todd Moore (1968) Football, Wide Receiver
Cornelius McNary (1971) Men's Basketball, Center
Bart Conley (1973) Football, Linebacker
Mo-Nique Langston (1978) Women's Basketball, Guard/Forward
Brent Hawkins (1983) Football, Defensive End
David Ramirez (1985) Football, Quarterback
D.J. Byrd (1990) Men's Basketball, Forward/Guard
