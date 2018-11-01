Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 07:33:34 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.1.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Preview: Purdue vs. Marian - GoldandBlack.com

Edwards is fearless, but those who face him are not - GoldandBlack.com

Burning questions: Purdue in 2018-19 - GoldandBlack.com

Non-conference games to watch - Journal & Courier ($)

The seven most indispensable player in the country this season - NCAA.com

Haarms wants to extend Boilermakers' big-man tradition - Journal & Courier ($)

Four months after Stage 4 diagnosis, Clisby to do games again - Awful Announcing

Football

Holt: 'It's not the kids fault' - GoldandBlack.com

Hopkins proving to be NFL-caliber weapon - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent view: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wednesday practice video - GoldandBlack.com

Ferentz: 'Looking ahead not productive' - Iowa City Press Citizen

Is Stanley's thumb truly fine? - Iowa City Press-Citizen | GoldandBlack.com

As snap count grows, Neal remains effective - Journal & Courier ($)

Trent plans to join in on 'Hawkeye Wave' - Iowa City Press Citizen

Brees argues Purdue's strong football reputation on Dan Patrick Show - NBC Sports

Olympic/Other

Opening bid for Purdue flag Armstrong took to moon? - Journal & Courier ($)

Volleyball tops MSU for 20th victory - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 1

Ed Rittberg (1941) Football, Tackle

Frank Pratko (1953) Football, Offensive tackle

Earl Milligan (1955) Football, Defensive end

Matt Augustyniak (1962) Football, Fullback

Todd Moore (1968) Football, Wide Receiver

Cornelius McNary (1971) Men's Basketball, Center

Bart Conley (1973) Football, Linebacker

Mo-Nique Langston (1978) Women's Basketball, Guard/Forward

Brent Hawkins (1983) Football, Defensive End

David Ramirez (1985) Football, Quarterback

D.J. Byrd (1990) Men's Basketball, Forward/Guard

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}