University Book Store Headlines: 11.15.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Ohio State Game Coverage — Ten Things | Blog | Upon Further Review | Data Driven | Grades | Five Factors
Offense will look to keep momentum — Journal and Courier ($)
Early Look: Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Bowl Projections: Purdue to Vegas — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Indiana State coverage — Breakdown | Stat Blast | Analysis | Wrap Video | Final Thoughts | Podcast
Final Four predictions — ESPN.com
CBS Sports rankings: Purdue 11th — CBS Sports
Women: Purdue opens home slate with win over Western Michigan — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
The 25 Best Players In Indiana — Indianapolis Star ($)
Brebeuf advances with rout of Norwell — Indianapolis Star
Gibson Southern gets past Lawrenceburg to win regional— Evansville Courier-Press ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer: Boilermakers advance with double-overtime win — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Purdue wins at No. 8 Minnesota — PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Purdue hammers Cleveland State — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Lewis (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football
Otis Armstrong (1950) Running Back, Football
Dave Barrett (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Adam Wolf (1986) Free Safety, Football
Dominique McBryde (1996) Forward, Women's Basketball
