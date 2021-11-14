 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 11.15.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Ohio State Game Coverage — Ten Things | Blog | Upon Further Review | Data Driven | Grades | Five Factors

Offense will look to keep momentum — Journal and Courier ($)

Early Look: Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Bowl Projections: Purdue to Vegas — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Indiana State coverage — Breakdown | Stat Blast | Analysis | Wrap Video | Final Thoughts | Podcast

Final Four predictions — ESPN.com

CBS Sports rankings: Purdue 11th — CBS Sports

Women: Purdue opens home slate with win over Western Michigan — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

The 25 Best Players In Indiana — Indianapolis Star ($)

Brebeuf advances with rout of Norwell — Indianapolis Star

Gibson Southern gets past Lawrenceburg to win regional— Evansville Courier-Press ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer: Boilermakers advance with double-overtime win — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Purdue wins at No. 8 Minnesota — PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Purdue hammers Cleveland State — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Lewis (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football

Otis Armstrong (1950) Running Back, Football

Dave Barrett (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball

Adam Wolf (1986) Free Safety, Football

Dominique McBryde (1996) Forward, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}