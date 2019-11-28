University Book Store Headlines: 11.28.19 Happy Thanksgiving
David Blough will start at quarterback for Thursday’s game vs. Chicago. Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup quarterback. pic.twitter.com/4CoML7YMuK— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2019
Holt may get 'choked up' coaching his son for last time - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm radio show updates - GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis just getting started - Journal & Courier
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: PUrdue hoops in Fla. and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue faces VCU in Emerald Coast opener - Purduesports.com
Purdue heads to Florida seeking signature wins - Journal & Courier
VCU-Purdue preview - Richmond Press
Wrestling podcast Issue 8 - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Keith Edmonson (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball
Chantel Poston (1989) Guard, Women's Basketball
E.J. Johnson (1990) Safety, Football
