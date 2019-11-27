Coach's Corner: Holt may get 'little choked up' coaching Ben last time
MORE: Brohm talks Senior Day, Bucket, trick plays and more | Gold and Black Radio: Purdue sees bowl hopes end | First look: Indiana | Data Driven: A look at Indiana | Number crunching: Bucket Week | Coach's Corner: McCann ready to punctuate a 'good career' | Opponent view: Indiana
The emotion figures to run deep for Nick Holt on Saturday, when he coaches son Ben for the final time.
"Especially after hopefully we play well, get a win," said Nick. "Yes, it’s pretty special. I’ve gone through it with my other kid (Nick VI at Western Kentucky). Maybe afterward when it's all said and done you get a little choked up about it. We are here to do our job, enjoy the moment and have fun."
Purdue is looking to end the season on a positive note. No doubt, this has been a trying campaign for many reasons. Chief among them: Injuries.
"It’s been one of those years where it’s been tough with all the stuff that’s happened," said Holt. "But you know what? There's a silver lining in all this and there has been some really cool things that have happened. Not just coaching (Ben), but coaching all the guys. They’ve gotten better, they all have had great attitudes. They continue to play hard. And that's all you can ask those guys to do. I’m very proud of the defense."
The Boilermakers (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) were eliminated from bowl consideration with last week's loss at Wisconsin. But Purdue can finish strong with a win vs. Indiana (7-4; 4-4-), taking the Old Oaken Bucket for a third time in a row. But, it will be difficult. Is this the best IU offense Holt has seen in his three seasons coordinating Purdue's defense?
"Yes," said Holt without hesitation. "Obviously, it's their best record they’ve had since I have been here. Seven wins. It's the best Indiana team I have seen.
"Great receivers. Quarterback is playing really well. I think their offensive line is really good. I think their running backs are really good. They are second in the conference in offense. They are really explosive and they have a lot of really good stuff. They will be a real challenge for us."
The Hoosiers are No. 6 in the Big Ten in scoring (31.5 ppg), No. 3 in total offense (436.5 ypg), No. 11 in rushing (130.4 ypg) and No. 1 in passing (306.1 ypg). Indiana has a raft of good receivers led by Whop Philyor. No doubt, new Hoosier offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has done a good job.
Yes, the Hoosiers have lost starting signal-caller Michael Penix, Jr., to injury, but junior Peyton Ramsey slide right in to the spot. A coach’s son, Ramsey was a two-year starter before getting beaten for the job by Penix in camp. The mobile Ramsey will pose issues for the Boilermakers.
"This is a good offense," said Holt.
Farewell, Navon
This will be the final game for senior safety Navon Mosley. He is No. 3 on the team in tackles with 50 this season. And this will be Mosley’s 46th career start--the most of anyone on the defense.
“I am enjoying my last few times with these guys,” said Mosley.
Purdue has had its issues this season. The unit is No. 12 in the Big Ten in scoring defense (29.4 ppg), No. 13 vs. the run (193.2 ypg), No. 11 vs. the pass (235.3 ypg) and No. 12 in total defense (428.5 ypg). But that doesn't mute his feelings for his time in West Lafayette. He arrived as part of the Darrell Hazell regime and will leave having gone to two bowls under Jeff Brohm and making the program a better place.
How will he remember his career?
"It was fun," said Mosley. "I learned a lot. I was blessed to be able to come in and play early. Made good friends. Made good plays. I’m blessed, man. I’m blessed."
And for Mosley, closing his career with a third victory in a row over the Hoosiers would be sweet.
"That is the most important thing to me right now, getting the IU 'dub' and keeping the Bucket," he said. "It would be the third Bucket I would have. That’s something I really wanna be able to brag about every time I come back."
Stop the bleeding
If Purdue is going to beat Indiana, it will have to play better on defense vs. an IU attack that is No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing (306.1 ypg). Making things more worrisome: The Boilermaker defense isn't coming off a great effort last week vs. Wisconsin, which had over 600 yards of offense.
"We did not play a great game on defense, without question," said Jeff Brohm. "No, our secondary did not have one of its better games. I think we all have to do a better job, coaches and players, this week, make sure we put our players in the best position to succeed and win.
"Our players have to go out there and challenge things and compete to win, as well. ... This team is going to spread you out, throw it on the perimeter even more so than the last. We have to not give too much cushion, challenge things, be able to make the tackle when the ball is completed or deflected or intercepted. I do think that needs to be improved on greatly."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.