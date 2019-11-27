MORE: Brohm talks Senior Day, Bucket, trick plays and more | Gold and Black Radio: Purdue sees bowl hopes end | First look: Indiana | Data Driven: A look at Indiana | Number crunching: Bucket Week | Coach's Corner: McCann ready to punctuate a 'good career' | Opponent view: Indiana



The emotion figures to run deep for Nick Holt on Saturday, when he coaches son Ben for the final time.

"Especially after hopefully we play well, get a win," said Nick. "Yes, it’s pretty special. I’ve gone through it with my other kid (Nick VI at Western Kentucky). Maybe afterward when it's all said and done you get a little choked up about it. We are here to do our job, enjoy the moment and have fun."

Purdue is looking to end the season on a positive note. No doubt, this has been a trying campaign for many reasons. Chief among them: Injuries.

"It’s been one of those years where it’s been tough with all the stuff that’s happened," said Holt. "But you know what? There's a silver lining in all this and there has been some really cool things that have happened. Not just coaching (Ben), but coaching all the guys. They’ve gotten better, they all have had great attitudes. They continue to play hard. And that's all you can ask those guys to do. I’m very proud of the defense."

The Boilermakers (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) were eliminated from bowl consideration with last week's loss at Wisconsin. But Purdue can finish strong with a win vs. Indiana (7-4; 4-4-), taking the Old Oaken Bucket for a third time in a row. But, it will be difficult. Is this the best IU offense Holt has seen in his three seasons coordinating Purdue's defense?

"Yes," said Holt without hesitation. "Obviously, it's their best record they’ve had since I have been here. Seven wins. It's the best Indiana team I have seen.

"Great receivers. Quarterback is playing really well. I think their offensive line is really good. I think their running backs are really good. They are second in the conference in offense. They are really explosive and they have a lot of really good stuff. They will be a real challenge for us."

The Hoosiers are No. 6 in the Big Ten in scoring (31.5 ppg), No. 3 in total offense (436.5 ypg), No. 11 in rushing (130.4 ypg) and No. 1 in passing (306.1 ypg). Indiana has a raft of good receivers led by Whop Philyor. No doubt, new Hoosier offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has done a good job.

Yes, the Hoosiers have lost starting signal-caller Michael Penix, Jr., to injury, but junior Peyton Ramsey slide right in to the spot. A coach’s son, Ramsey was a two-year starter before getting beaten for the job by Penix in camp. The mobile Ramsey will pose issues for the Boilermakers.

"This is a good offense," said Holt.

