GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.5.2020

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Zander Horvath leaping to prominence as Purdue's No. 1 running back — GoldandBlack.com Weekly Word: Purdue catches a pandemic break — GoldandBlack.com ($) GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($) Wisconsin cancelation gives Purdue a chance to sort out punting situation – Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Our preseason Big Ten picks — GoldandBlack.com ($) GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Another one on the books.



🆚: Valparaiso

📅: Dec. 4, 2020

📍: Mackey Arena pic.twitter.com/YWTJJ9wNvf — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 4, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Word: A new era of Purdue basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($) GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($) GoldandBlack.com video interview: Trey Kaufman — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/OTHER

What kind of windfall could NIL bring student-athletes? — ESPN.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY