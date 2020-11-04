GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.5.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 11.5.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Zander Horvath leaping to prominence as Purdue's No. 1 running back — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue catches a pandemic break — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wisconsin cancelation gives Purdue a chance to sort out punting situation – Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Our preseason Big Ten picks — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Another one on the books.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 4, 2020
🆚: Valparaiso
📅: Dec. 4, 2020
📍: Mackey Arena pic.twitter.com/YWTJJ9wNvf
PURDUE RECRUITING
Weekly Word: A new era of Purdue basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video interview: Trey Kaufman — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/OTHER
What kind of windfall could NIL bring student-athletes? — ESPN.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Warsaw (1950) Running Back, Football
Cedric Evans (1953) Linebacker, Football
Mike McCormick (1956) Defensive End, Football
Tom Woelfel (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jim Wilkinson (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shannon Lindsey (1973) Center, Women's Basketball
Pete Lougheed (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.