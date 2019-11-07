Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Report: Nov. 8

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon Further Review: A closer look at Purdue's win over Green Bay — GoldandBlack.com ($) BO: Future scheduling news — GoldandBlack.com ($) Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports Dick Vitale's conference rankings — ESPN.com Women: Harris makes Wade Award watch list — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue basketball recruiting visitors and football targets — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC SPORTS

Volleball: Purdue travels east for big weekend — PurdueSports.com Wrestling: Boilermakers open dual slate at Journeymen Classic — PurdueSports.com Tennis: Bennett bounces back Thursday — PurdueSports.com Swimming: Top-10 tests in Tennessee — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY