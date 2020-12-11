University Book Store Headlines: 12.11.2020
We are down to just 9 Power 5 schools who have yet to have a game postponed or cancelled: Syracuse, Iowa, Rutgers, Penn State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech (though Coach Matt Wells missed last game), Kentucky, South Carolina— Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) December 10, 2020
That’s 86% of teams that have had disruptions
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm: 'We're on pause' - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue announces a series with North Carolina - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE: Today at 2 - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Will Rose Bowl be moved? - Yahoosports
The apology by @CoachSattUofL pic.twitter.com/T5E2jZM8Yb— rickbozich (@rickbozich) December 10, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Hunter's prompt return a welcomed sight - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
UPDATE: We will forgo our remaining non-conference regular-season games for the 2020-21 season. Next up is Notre Dame next Wednesday in South Bend. pic.twitter.com/z3uSVAXjqe— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 10, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Emerging 2022 prospects and more - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Volleyball grabs volunteer assistant coach - Sarasota Times
Big Ten shown to have the most Covid cases - New York Times
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Perry Williams (1946) Fullback, Football
Chris Scott (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gary Seitz (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mike Wagner (1971) Quarterback, Football
Brandon Robinson (1980) Running Back, Football
Aaron Levin (1981) Kicker/Punter, Football
Fabian Martin (1985) Cornerback, Football
Robert Kugler (1992) Center, Football
Mershawn Rice (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
Kelvin KJ Stokes (1999) Defensive Line, Football
BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS TOMORROW (DEC.12)
Sammy Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Rubin Carter (1952) Assistant coach, Football
Adoaf Harris (1966) Running Back, Football
Linc Darner (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
John Allison (1979) Center, Men's Basketball
Ronnie Johnson (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dalyn Dawkins (1994) Running Back, Football
Austin Logan (1994) Safety, Football
BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY (DEC.13)
Murray Malveaux (1951) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lindsey Hicks (1981) Forward, Women's Basketball
Terrance Landers (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
DaMarcus Mitchell (1998) Linebacker, Football
