University Book Store Headlines: 12.11.2020

The Rose Bowl is in danger of being moved due to COVID-19
The Rose Bowl is in danger of being moved due to COVID-19 (SoonerScoop.com)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm: 'We're on pause' - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue announces a series with North Carolina - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black LIVE: Today at 2 - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Will Rose Bowl be moved? - Yahoosports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Hunter's prompt return a welcomed sight - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Emerging 2022 prospects and more - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Volleyball grabs volunteer assistant coach - Sarasota Times

Big Ten shown to have the most Covid cases - New York Times

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Perry Williams (1946) Fullback, Football

Chris Scott (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gary Seitz (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mike Wagner (1971) Quarterback, Football

Brandon Robinson (1980) Running Back, Football

Aaron Levin (1981) Kicker/Punter, Football

Fabian Martin (1985) Cornerback, Football

Robert Kugler (1992) Center, Football

Mershawn Rice (2000) Wide Receiver, Football

Kelvin KJ Stokes (1999) Defensive Line, Football

BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS TOMORROW (DEC.12)

Sammy Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football

Rubin Carter (1952) Assistant coach, Football

Adoaf Harris (1966) Running Back, Football

Linc Darner (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball

John Allison (1979) Center, Men's Basketball

Ronnie Johnson (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball

Dalyn Dawkins (1994) Running Back, Football

Austin Logan (1994) Safety, Football

BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY (DEC.13)

Murray Malveaux (1951) Forward, Men's Basketball

Lindsey Hicks (1981) Forward, Women's Basketball

Terrance Landers (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

DaMarcus Mitchell (1998) Linebacker, Football

