University Book Store Headlines: 12.24.18
Football
Purdue offensive line excited about challenge of facing Auburn - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup preview: Purdue-Auburn - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Auburn - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Media Mania: Bowl picks - GoldandBlack.com
Christmas in Nashville - Auburn Rivals
Auburn's trip to Nashville looks a lot like 2003 - Montgomery Advertiser
Which Auburn players stood out during bowl practice - Montgomery Advertiser
Music City Bowl Week - Journal & Courier ($)
Five Auburn players to watch - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermaker defense to face physical, athletic Auburn offense - Journal & Courier ($)
Karlaftis named Big School P-O-Y - Journal & Courier ($)
Live scrimmages benefit young players, Purdue football in long run - Journal & Courier ($)
Keyes remembers 1968 - Purduesports.com
Trent honored by Music City Bowl - The Tennessean
Brees leads Saints to playoff home field advantage - ESPN
Brees talks about dramatic win over Steelers - Saints
Basketball
Upon further review: Purdue-Ohio - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Thompson, Newman out to win - Journal & Courier ($)
Edwards named to Oscar Robinson list - Purduesports.com
Women take down unbeaten Bradley - Purduesports.com
Recruiting
In-state safety holds early Purdue offer - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
30 to watch: New team physician Carly Day - Journal & Courier ($)
Letter: Purdue should find way to honor Dean Store - Journal & Courier ($)
Divers both win bronze - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Dec. 24
Steve Griffin (1964) Football, Wide Receiver
Tarah Graham (1975) Football, Running Back
Antwon Higgs (1990) Football, Linebacker
