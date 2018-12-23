Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 12.24.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Purdue offensive line excited about challenge of facing Auburn - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup preview: Purdue-Auburn - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Auburn - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Media Mania: Bowl picks - GoldandBlack.com

Christmas in Nashville - Auburn Rivals

Auburn's trip to Nashville looks a lot like 2003 - Montgomery Advertiser

Which Auburn players stood out during bowl practice - Montgomery Advertiser

Music City Bowl Week - Journal & Courier ($)

Five Auburn players to watch - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermaker defense to face physical, athletic Auburn offense - Journal & Courier ($)

Karlaftis named Big School P-O-Y - Journal & Courier ($)

Live scrimmages benefit young players, Purdue football in long run - Journal & Courier ($)

Keyes remembers 1968 - Purduesports.com

Trent honored by Music City Bowl - The Tennessean

Brees leads Saints to playoff home field advantage - ESPN

Brees talks about dramatic win over Steelers - Saints

Basketball

Upon further review: Purdue-Ohio - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Thompson, Newman out to win - Journal & Courier ($)

Edwards named to Oscar Robinson list - Purduesports.com

Women take down unbeaten Bradley - Purduesports.com

Recruiting

In-state safety holds early Purdue offer - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

30 to watch: New team physician Carly Day - Journal & Courier ($)

Letter: Purdue should find way to honor Dean Store - Journal & Courier ($)

Divers both win bronze - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Dec. 24

Steve Griffin (1964) Football, Wide Receiver

Tarah Graham (1975) Football, Running Back

Antwon Higgs (1990) Football, Linebacker

