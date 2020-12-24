University Book Store Headlines: 12.24.2020
A 2020 all-@bigten honoree and a 4x Academic All-Big Ten.— The College Gridiron Showcase (@CGSAllStar) December 22, 2020
Welcome to #CGS2021!@GrantHermanns of @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/2gpj1RUhhW
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue's loss at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA men's basketball tournament at Mackey Arena? 'We want to be part of the solution' - JCOnline.com
Big Ten basketball on Christmas Day | 'It's going to be special' - JCOnline.com
Former Purdue star, Mr. Basketball Caleb Swanigan arrested for marijuana possession - JCOnline.com
What teams need most for Christmas - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
FB Alfred Armour is in the NCAA transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: DC watch continues - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the pros, Week 15 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue AD Mike Bobinski has 'complete confidence' in football program's direction despite 2020 results - JCOnline.com
Christmas wish list for Purdue - SaturdayTradition.com
For new Illinois coach Bret Bielema, a lifeline of an opportunity has emotions running high - SunTimes.com
Big Ten football season helps bottom line but Purdue athletics still 'millions of dollars short' - JCOnline.com
Arizona hires Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch to replace Kevin Sumlin - Yahoo.com
2020 CBS Sports All-America team - CBSSports.com
Louisiana-Monroe hires former Auburn and Akron coach Terry Bowden - Yahoo.com
Coastal Carolina president pens letter complaining about 'lack of fairness' in college football’s postseason - Yahoo.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Transfer Tracker: Top available WRs in the portal - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Major renovation at West Lafayette Public Library starting in January - WLFI.com
Purdue women's basketball pulls away from Nebraska - JCOnline.com
Boilers Win‼️— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) December 23, 2020
Closing 2020 on a dub ✊ pic.twitter.com/pRF8Lcno2N
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Griffin (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Tarah Graham (1975) Running Back, Football
Antwon Higgs (1990) Linebacker, Football
Jaren Wulbrun (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
