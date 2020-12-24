 Basketball, hoops and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 12.24.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue's loss at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA men's basketball tournament at Mackey Arena? 'We want to be part of the solution' - JCOnline.com

Big Ten basketball on Christmas Day | 'It's going to be special' - JCOnline.com

Former Purdue star, Mr. Basketball Caleb Swanigan arrested for marijuana possession - JCOnline.com

What teams need most for Christmas - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

FB Alfred Armour is in the NCAA transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: DC watch continues - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the pros, Week 15 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue AD Mike Bobinski has 'complete confidence' in football program's direction despite 2020 results - JCOnline.com

Christmas wish list for Purdue - SaturdayTradition.com

For new Illinois coach Bret Bielema, a lifeline of an opportunity has emotions running high - SunTimes.com

Big Ten football season helps bottom line but Purdue athletics still 'millions of dollars short' - JCOnline.com

Arizona hires Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch to replace Kevin Sumlin - Yahoo.com

2020 CBS Sports All-America team - CBSSports.com

Louisiana-Monroe hires former Auburn and Akron coach Terry Bowden - Yahoo.com

Coastal Carolina president pens letter complaining about 'lack of fairness' in college football’s postseason - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Transfer Tracker: Top available WRs in the portal - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Major renovation at West Lafayette Public Library starting in January - WLFI.com

Purdue women's basketball pulls away from Nebraska - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Griffin (1964) Wide Receiver, Football

Tarah Graham (1975) Running Back, Football

Antwon Higgs (1990) Linebacker, Football

Jaren Wulbrun (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball

