University Book Store Headlines: 12.26.18
The Boilermaker Family feasted tonight at the Union Station Hotel 🙌 #BoilerUp 🚂 #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/lOXGVO7RxM— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 26, 2018
Football
Video: Christmas Day practice report from Nashville - GoldandBlack.com
Nashville Christmas - Purduesports.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Auburn - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Music City Bowl and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Auburn: Three things to watch - Journal & Courier ($)
Anthrop's decreased playing time hasn't changed his approach - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilers ready for physical contest - Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette
College football bowl odds and more - CBSSports.com
Purdue should be a 1-2 point favorite? Gaming Today
Auburn: Main goal is a win - Auburn (Rivals)
Auburn MCB photo gallery - Auburn (Rivals)
Draft prospects to watch in Music City Bowl - CBS Sports
From our family to yours... Happy Holidays Boilermakers! 🚂🎄🕎#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/nA1YJcdItp— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 25, 2018
After everything she went through when she was young, it was 🏀 that took things to the next level for @_Nique11 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/5U58Yfy3YC— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) December 26, 2018
Markus Bailey talks matchup on Christmas Day
Boilermakers born today: Dec. 26
John Riester (1953) Football, Defensive Back
Darrell Douglas (1956) Football, Fullback
Joe Smith (1965) Football Defensive End
Thomas Darby (1967) Football, Tight End
Curtis Taylor (1975) Football, Running Back
