 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-31 07:13:09 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 12.31.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue's defensive difficulties, DC search and more - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten has nine ranked - Washington Post

IU outlasts Penn State - Daily Hoosier

Ohio State blows out Nebraska - ESPN

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Portal Needs: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com

Portal Needs: Offense - GoldandBlack.com

Was college football worth it? New York Times

2022 Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Chat Session - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Prominent Indiana sports obituaries in 2020 - Indystar.com

Purdue announces volleyball schedule - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Maree (dec.) (1949) Defensive End, Football

John Volk (1952) Defensive Back, Football

John Buffington (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Brian Thornson (1961) Punter, Football

Mike Robinson (1976) Forward, Men's Basketball

