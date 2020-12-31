University Book Store Headlines: 12.31.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Purdue's defensive difficulties, DC search and more - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten has nine ranked - Washington Post
IU outlasts Penn State - Daily Hoosier
Ohio State blows out Nebraska - ESPN
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Portal Needs: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com
Portal Needs: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
Was college football worth it? New York Times
Someone cue up Ludacris because you best get out the way when Caleb Furst is coming down the floor. The Blackhawk Christian Senior and future Purdue Boilermaker had two vicious dunks in the win over Barr-Reeve this afternoon @BCSAD @BCBRAVESHOOPS @calebfurst @BoilerBall #Sports10 pic.twitter.com/4SkgdWUJRf— Marty Ledbetter (@MartySports10) December 30, 2020
Fletcher Loyer had himself a week sandwiched around Christmas. He also helped get the Spartans to 10-0 on the year. pic.twitter.com/w4zcbhp2YC— Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) December 30, 2020
2022 Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer
PURDUE RECRUITING
Weekly Chat Session - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Prominent Indiana sports obituaries in 2020 - Indystar.com
Purdue announces volleyball schedule - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Maree (dec.) (1949) Defensive End, Football
John Volk (1952) Defensive Back, Football
John Buffington (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Brian Thornson (1961) Punter, Football
Mike Robinson (1976) Forward, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.