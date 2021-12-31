 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 12.31.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ten Observations for Purdue's monumental win - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Purdue-Tennessee - GoldandBlack.com

Postgame notes: Purdue-UT - Purduesports.com

Thompson, surgeries pending, is MCB MVP - Journal and Courier

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Smith leads Westfield to title - GoldandBlack.com

Edey far from finished product - Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Four Boilermaker wrestlers fare well in Matmen - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Maree (dec.) (1949) Defensive End, Football

John Volk (1952) Defensive Back, Football

John Buffington (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Brian Thornson (1961) Punter, Football

Mike Robinson (1976) Forward, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

Ray Smith (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Henry Jontony (1958) Defensive End, Football

Kirk Olivadotti (1974) Wide Receiver, Football

Gabe Cox (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Holle (1981) Offensive Guard, Football

Ray Edwards (1985) Defensive End, Football

Tirek Murphy (2000) Running Back, Football

JAN. 2 BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football

Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football

