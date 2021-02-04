University Book Store Headlines: 2.04.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue's loss at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Top 10 freshmen in college basketball - Yahoo.com
Top 40 NET teams on the bubble - CBSSports.com
NCAA cancels Division III winter championships for a 2nd time amid COVID-19 pandemic - Yahoo.com
Tom Izzo facing unfamiliar challenges - CBSSports.com
What was the world like the last time UNC and Duke were unranked? - SI.com
🚨 SCHEDULE NOTE 🚨— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 3, 2021
The Feb. 11, contest at Minnesota will tip at 8 p.m. ET, and be televised by the @BigTenNetwork.
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: WR Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com
Will Muschamp surfaces as analyst at Georgia after South Carolina firing - Yahoo.com
Ryan Day says Ohio State Buckeyes to have 'somewhat normal' spring football practice - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
He's 15. A young sophomore. But Myles Colvin is already blazing his trail on the court - IndyStar.com
Alabama wins the 2021 recruiting title - Rivals.com
Winner & losers from national signing day - CBSSports.com
Alabama's 2021 recruiting class surpasses its star-studded 2017 class as the highest-rated in history - Yahoo.com
How the Chiefs and Buccaneers starters rated as high school recruits - CBSSports.com
BTN's Gerry DiNardo: 'They're losing momentum at Purdue' - GoldandBlack.com
How national signing day has changed - CBSSports.com
Is this the start of a Michigan turnaround? - Yahoo.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
NCAA looks to preserve status in Supreme Court - CBSSports.com
Iowa becomes latest state to introduce athlete NIL Bill; targeting July 1 effective date - SI.com
Boilermakers ranked No. 20 in latest USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll - PurdueSports.com
Dig City Season 2, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com
Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 2, Episode 15 - PurdueSports.com
🗣 A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everybody else.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) February 3, 2021
Thankful to have so many strong women on the court, on the field, in the pool, on the course and behind the scenes at Purdue. #NationalWomenInSportDay / #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/5hzmHQFj0G
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jack Calcaterra (1944) Center, Football
Mark Kalugyer (1962) Defensive Line, Football
John Shoop (1967) Assistant coach, Football
Doyal Butler (1980) Tight End, Football
Bilal Marshall (1994) Quarterback, Football
