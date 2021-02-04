 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 06:12:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.04.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue's loss at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Top 10 freshmen in college basketball - Yahoo.com

Top 40 NET teams on the bubble - CBSSports.com

NCAA cancels Division III winter championships for a 2nd time amid COVID-19 pandemic - Yahoo.com

Tom Izzo facing unfamiliar challenges - CBSSports.com

What was the world like the last time UNC and Duke were unranked? - SI.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: WR Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com

Will Muschamp surfaces as analyst at Georgia after South Carolina firing - Yahoo.com

Ryan Day says Ohio State Buckeyes to have 'somewhat normal' spring football practice - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

He's 15. A young sophomore. But Myles Colvin is already blazing his trail on the court - IndyStar.com

Alabama wins the 2021 recruiting title - Rivals.com

Winner & losers from national signing day - CBSSports.com

Alabama's 2021 recruiting class surpasses its star-studded 2017 class as the highest-rated in history - Yahoo.com

How the Chiefs and Buccaneers starters rated as high school recruits - CBSSports.com

BTN's Gerry DiNardo: 'They're losing momentum at Purdue' - GoldandBlack.com

How national signing day has changed - CBSSports.com

Is this the start of a Michigan turnaround? - Yahoo.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

NCAA looks to preserve status in Supreme Court - CBSSports.com

Iowa becomes latest state to introduce athlete NIL Bill; targeting July 1 effective date - SI.com

Boilermakers ranked No. 20 in latest USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll - PurdueSports.com

Dig City Season 2, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com

Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 2, Episode 15 - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jack Calcaterra (1944) Center, Football

Mark Kalugyer (1962) Defensive Line, Football

John Shoop (1967) Assistant coach, Football

Doyal Butler (1980) Tight End, Football

Bilal Marshall (1994) Quarterback, Football

