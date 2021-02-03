Speed is the name of the game for Deion Burks. And the freshman receiver hopes to get to display it this season at Purdue.

The 5-10, 175-pound Burks graduated high school early and is enrolled at Purdue, wanting to get a jump on his college career. Burks played at Belleville (Mich.) High, one of the better programs in Michigan. He picked the Boilermakers over Iowa State, Indiana, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Boston College, committing in May.

Burks joins Preston Terrell as the lone receiver signees in Purdue's Class of 2021. Like Burks, Terrell already is enrolled.



GoldandBlack.com caught up with Burks before he enrolled for an Entrance Interview.