University Book Store Headlines: 2.11.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
❄️❄️❄️ Off to Minneapolis. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FSWcGL09ns— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 10, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Starting strong - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Minnesota preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
Stefanovic's return a welcome sight for all - GoldandBlack.com
Apparently Drew spent the night in Minneapolis too.
When you come to Minneapolis, you have to eat at @mamasheilas_hos ! It’s a legendary gathering place full of pride and hospitality! https://t.co/8U45l6Wv6Q— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) February 11, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Mailbag: Are non-conference schedules too tough? GoldandBlack.com
Moreland: 'People want to get back to live events - GoldandBllack.com
Brohm loses former teammate to COVID - WDRB
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Wood - GoldandBlack.com
• How does the line shape up?— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 10, 2021
• Who could be the linebackers?
• How is the secondary lined up?
Check out https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI's pre-spring projected defensive depth chart for #Purdue.https://t.co/9g1nd8ScFh pic.twitter.com/86OgpUN9Au
#Purdue is paying co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert $500,000. Two-year contract— mike carmin (@carmin_jc) February 10, 2021
Purdue paid Bob Diaco $625,000 last season
RECRUITING
Wednesday chat session - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Three things to know about Purdue VB as it travels to No. 24 Michigan - Journal & Courier
Purdue wrestling "Always Aggressive" podcast - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Stydahar (1948) Offensive Guard, Football
Chuck Keever (1952) Middle Guard, Football
Emil Lovely (1959) Tight End, Football
David Bratton (1970) Offensive Guard, Football
Danielle Bird (1978) Guard, Women's Basketball
Chris Lutz (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.