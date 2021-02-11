Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

❄️❄️❄️ Off to Minneapolis. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FSWcGL09ns — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 10, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Apparently Drew spent the night in Minneapolis too.

When you come to Minneapolis, you have to eat at @mamasheilas_hos ! It’s a legendary gathering place full of pride and hospitality! https://t.co/8U45l6Wv6Q — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) February 11, 2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Mailbag: Are non-conference schedules too tough? GoldandBlack.com Moreland: 'People want to get back to live events - GoldandBllack.com Brohm loses former teammate to COVID - WDRB Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Wood - GoldandBlack.com

• How does the line shape up?

• Who could be the linebackers?

• How is the secondary lined up?



Check out https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI's pre-spring projected defensive depth chart for #Purdue.https://t.co/9g1nd8ScFh pic.twitter.com/86OgpUN9Au — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 10, 2021

#Purdue is paying co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert $500,000. Two-year contract

Purdue paid Bob Diaco $625,000 last season — mike carmin (@carmin_jc) February 10, 2021

RECRUITING

Wednesday chat session - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Three things to know about Purdue VB as it travels to No. 24 Michigan - Journal & Courier

Purdue wrestling "Always Aggressive" podcast - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY