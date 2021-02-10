GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Wood

We caught up with Jim Wood bright and early (California time) on his 68th birthday from his home in Santa Clarita, Calif. Jim was recruited to Purdue out of Chesterfield, Mo. and was a two year starting safety for Alex Agase in 1973 and '74. He also was a punt returner as well.

He was a key player in one of Purdue's greatest upsets in its history, the 31-20 thrashing of defending national champion Notre Dame in Sept. 1974. Wood shares his memories of that game, being recruited to Purdue by Dale Samuels and much more.

Wood, a Krannert grad with an Industrial Management degree, is retired after a lengthy career in operations management, but still does consulting. He has lived in California for 41 years with his wife and former Silver Twin Randi (Brough) and they have raised two children and recently became grandparents for the first time.







