BASKETBALL

Purdue at Maryland preview -- GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word -- GoldandBlack.com

Video: Matt Painter on Maryland and more -- GoldandBlack.com

Scouting Purdue at Maryland -- JCOnline.com

Power rankings -- ESPN

Purdue climbs to No. 12 in AP poll -- Purdue Exponent



FOOTBALL

Wanna see Jeff Brohm fret? Ask him about his offensive line -- GoldandBlack.com

Is the era of college football free agency upon us? -- ESPN

NCAA transfer portal system has leveled power between players & coaches -- Pennlive.com

NSD 2019 Wrap-up: Big Ten superlatives -- rivals.com

Purdue target A.J. Henning -- GoldandBlack.com

OTHER

Women's golf keeps pace, T-3rd in Puerto Rico -- PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football

John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football

Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football

Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball

