University Book Store Headlines 2.12.19
There's no change to the top of @BTNJonCrispin's B1G Power Rankings.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2019
1. @BoilerBall
2. @umichbball
3-14. https://t.co/WyxJYsZzEM pic.twitter.com/H6u8MatHdG
BASKETBALL
Purdue at Maryland preview -- GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word -- GoldandBlack.com
Video: Matt Painter on Maryland and more -- GoldandBlack.com
Scouting Purdue at Maryland -- JCOnline.com
Power rankings -- ESPN
Purdue climbs to No. 12 in AP poll -- Purdue Exponent
Clicking. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/7MUEBGMyyk— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 11, 2019
First place, as of today: @umichbball.@BoilerBall sits one-half game off the lead, and has the most favorable remaining schedule.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2019
So, is Purdue in the driver's seat? pic.twitter.com/cqt7hAtKgq
Derrick Jackson Returns to NIU as Defensive Coordinator; Will Also Serve as Associate Head Coach and Safeties Coach https://t.co/Zy6urOSz17— NIU Huskie Athletics (@NIUAthletics) February 11, 2019
FOOTBALL
Wanna see Jeff Brohm fret? Ask him about his offensive line -- GoldandBlack.com
Is the era of college football free agency upon us? -- ESPN
NCAA transfer portal system has leveled power between players & coaches -- Pennlive.com
NSD 2019 Wrap-up: Big Ten superlatives -- rivals.com
Purdue target A.J. Henning -- GoldandBlack.com
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast ...— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 11, 2019
• @brianneubert and @KyleCharters79 on #Purdue's win over Nebraska, Grady Eifert and ... fun.
• @TomDienhart1 with a look at the Big Ten and football coaching staff news. https://t.co/WhqalLWU9P
OTHER
Women's golf keeps pace, T-3rd in Puerto Rico -- PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football
John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football
Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football
Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball
