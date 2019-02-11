NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR 12 11 10 9 50% MARY 24 25 23 19 50%

#12 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (17-6, 10-2 B1G)

Bruno Fernando USA Today Sports

#24 MARYLAND TERRAPINS (18-6, 9-4 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Stats C - 23 Bruno Fernando (6-10, 240, So.) One of the best big men in college basketball and probably the Big Ten's most formidable physical presence, Fernando is a force around the basket, but also a much improved basketball player over last season. Purdue will run double teams at him on defense, but will want to keep him off the offensive glass also. He averages a league-best 12.1 rebounds in Big Ten play. F - 25 Jalen Smith (6-10, 215, Fr.) The talented freshman is coming off an 18-and-11 game at Nebraska and has become more consistent and productive as he's gained experience. He grabbed five offensive rebounds against Purdue in December, his length and athleticism being a difficult combination for it to match. He can shoot threes, too. G - 1 Anthony Cowan (6-0, 170, Jr.) Nojel Eastern did a nice job on Cowan in the first meeting between these teams, but a repeat won't come easily. Cowan's the quickest point guard in the league, difficult to keep out of the lane and must be respected beyond the three-point arc. Stopping him is up to no one player. Purdue's help will have to be sound. G - 5 Eric Ayala (6-5, 205, Fr.) The rookie is shooting nearly 48 percent from three-point range for the season, 46.7 in Big Ten games, good for fourth in the league. He must be accounted for in rotation, in transition and off offensive rebounds. G - 11 Darryl Morsell (6-5, 200, So.) In the first meeting, Maryland used Morsell in a variety of ways, post-ups included, and he proved a tough cover for Purdue. He scored 12 on 5-of-9 shooting, the only Terp to shoot 50 percent or better on one more than one attempt. KEY PLAYERS G - 2 Aaron Wiggins (6-6, 200, Fr.) The freshman made three threes off the bench in December against Purdue. He'll have its attention. G - 10 Serrell Smith (6-4, 170, Fr.)

THREE THINGS REBOUND KEEP IT UP DEFENSIVE ATTENTION Obviously. Fernando is a monster and Smith is no small task either. Purdue did a solid job against them in Round 1 and still got outrebounded by 10 and gave up 16 offensive boards. Space-eating Trevion Williams makes a difference now, but Purdue's effort has to be excellent. Purdue's model has been simple: Don't turn it over, take good shots, set your defense and win. It's important every time out, but a deviation from that model, whether it's turnovers or less-than-ideal shots, could be disastrous. Purdue's done a good job keeping its cool in that sense. Purdue's help in ball-screen defense is going to have to be tight end its double-teams on Fernando certain. Then, Purdue will have to be better than it's been rotating to and closing out on guys like Smith, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins, because Cowan and Fernando aren't Maryland's only weapons.

PREDICTION: MARYLAND 76, PURDUE 74