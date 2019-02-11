GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREVIEW: #12 PURDUE vs. #24 MARYLAND
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 • 6:30 p.m. ET | Xfinity Center (College Park, Md.) | TV: BTN | Radio: Purdue Radio Network
ABOUT THIS GAME
• There's a lot of basketball left to be played this season, obviously, but this one looks like Purdue's stiffest challenge the remainder of the Big Ten season, as the Boilermakers — tied with Michigan atop the league — have the most user-friendly remaining schedule of any contender.
This is Purdue's last regular season game against a top-25 opponent and its last game against an opponent currently sitting in the top six in the Big Ten standings.
So, getting this one would represent a significant step for Purdue in its hopes for a Big Ten title, not to mention another marquee road win for a team pegged this weekend as a 3 seed in the NCAA's mid-season bracket reveal.
• Purdue won the first meeting between these two teams way back on Dec. 6 during the early portion of the Big Ten schedule, 62-60.
The Boilermakers, lifted by 15 points off the bench by redshirt freshman Aaron Wheeler, held Maryland to 35-percent shooting and dominated the game's final minutes on defense.
• Maryland is the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the Big Ten, shooting 39.7 percent in Big Ten play. Purdue is third at 39 percent.
• Purdue has won two in a row at the Xfinity Center, winning there each of the past two seasons. It's 2-1 in College Park since the Terps joined the Big Ten.
• Maryland leads the league in rebounding margin and defensive rebounding percentage, paced by Bruno Fernando, who averages 12.1 rebounds in Big Ten games. In overall play, he's 12th nationally, averaging 10.7.
The Terps are top-25 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, an obvious concern for Purdue given its periodic vulnerabilities on the defensive glass.
In the first game, Maryland outrebounded Purdue 39-29 and finished with 16 offensive rebounds. It should be noted that was long before freshman Trevion Williams' mid-season emergence for Purdue. Williams played one minute in the first half in early December.
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
12
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
50%
|
MARY
|
24
|
25
|
23
|
19
|
50%
#12 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (17-6, 10-2 B1G)
Projected Rotation
50 C Trevion Williams (6-9, 280, Fr.)
The difference between Purdue now and Purdue the first time Maryland saw it — Williams played only one minute on Dec. 6; now he's a starter and key player for the Boilermakers — Williams' physical, space-eating presence on the glass really should matter in this game.
24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)
Coming off a career-best game against Nebraska, Eifert is Purdue's best team defender and will play a key role in that sense against Maryland, because the Boilermakers' M.O. defensively is to double the post and it doesn't work well unless the doubler is decisive and quick to his spots. The 4s will have to play an important role in slowing down Bruno Fernando.
14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)
The best shooter in the Big Ten this season when you take into account volume, Cline will hope for more of the same, only now with Under Armour balls. It shouldn't be lost in Cline's astronomical shooting numbers the contributions he's made as a passer and facilitator, too, and even what he's been able to do off the dribble as a scorer.
20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)
Eastern did a great job on Anthony Cowan in the first meeting between these two teams. Though stopping Cowan is a team-wide matter, Purdue will want more of the same in College Park.
3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)
The Big Ten's leading scorer was terrific against Nebraska, scoring 27 points on 50-percent shooting, with no turnovers, making the right passes and playing with energy and a little swagger on defense, too. Purdue has been trying to get him in space more, going downhill, whether it's simply been in him bringing the ball up the floor or simply giving him quick high ball screens and the green light to attack.
KEY PLAYERS
32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.)
Haarms is playing the best basketball of his Purdue career right now, and impacting the Boilermakers at both ends of the floor. People don't view him as a physical player because of his narrow build, but his track record against brawn has been pretty solid this season. He held his own against Fernando in the first meeting, and he's playing better now than he was then.
1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)
Wheeler was the difference in the first Maryland game, offsetting Cline's struggles that day by sucker-punching the Terps with 15 points off the bench. That was his night, and Maryland will have his name underlined on its scouting report because of it this time, one would think. Wheeler's shooting 41 percent from three in Big Ten play, but is 1-of-7 the past three games after going 3-for-3 vs. Michigan State. Purdue will ask for important contributions as a help defender against Maryland.
2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)
Remember in the first game when Hunter subbed in for Eastern and Cowan went right at him and scored easily? That may have been the turning point of Hunter's freshman season. He's much improved defensively these days, and that'll be important for Purdue this time.
55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)
After making two threes in the first half against Nebraska after Cline got in foul trouble, the redshirt freshman is very quietly shooting 45 percent from three in Big Ten play.
12 C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)
Boudreaux hasn't played in either of the past two games, as there just aren't minutes enough for three centers at the moment. Things can change very quickly, though.
#24 MARYLAND TERRAPINS (18-6, 9-4 B1G)
C - 23 Bruno Fernando (6-10, 240, So.)
One of the best big men in college basketball and probably the Big Ten's most formidable physical presence, Fernando is a force around the basket, but also a much improved basketball player over last season. Purdue will run double teams at him on defense, but will want to keep him off the offensive glass also. He averages a league-best 12.1 rebounds in Big Ten play.
F - 25 Jalen Smith (6-10, 215, Fr.)
The talented freshman is coming off an 18-and-11 game at Nebraska and has become more consistent and productive as he's gained experience. He grabbed five offensive rebounds against Purdue in December, his length and athleticism being a difficult combination for it to match. He can shoot threes, too.
G - 1 Anthony Cowan (6-0, 170, Jr.)
Nojel Eastern did a nice job on Cowan in the first meeting between these teams, but a repeat won't come easily. Cowan's the quickest point guard in the league, difficult to keep out of the lane and must be respected beyond the three-point arc. Stopping him is up to no one player. Purdue's help will have to be sound.
G - 5 Eric Ayala (6-5, 205, Fr.)
The rookie is shooting nearly 48 percent from three-point range for the season, 46.7 in Big Ten games, good for fourth in the league. He must be accounted for in rotation, in transition and off offensive rebounds.
G - 11 Darryl Morsell (6-5, 200, So.)
In the first meeting, Maryland used Morsell in a variety of ways, post-ups included, and he proved a tough cover for Purdue. He scored 12 on 5-of-9 shooting, the only Terp to shoot 50 percent or better on one more than one attempt.
KEY PLAYERS
G - 2 Aaron Wiggins (6-6, 200, Fr.)
The freshman made three threes off the bench in December against Purdue. He'll have its attention.
G - 10 Serrell Smith (6-4, 170, Fr.)
|REBOUND
|KEEP IT UP
|DEFENSIVE ATTENTION
|
Obviously. Fernando is a monster and Smith is no small task either. Purdue did a solid job against them in Round 1 and still got outrebounded by 10 and gave up 16 offensive boards. Space-eating Trevion Williams makes a difference now, but Purdue's effort has to be excellent.
|
Purdue's model has been simple: Don't turn it over, take good shots, set your defense and win. It's important every time out, but a deviation from that model, whether it's turnovers or less-than-ideal shots, could be disastrous. Purdue's done a good job keeping its cool in that sense.
|
Purdue's help in ball-screen defense is going to have to be tight end its double-teams on Fernando certain. Then, Purdue will have to be better than it's been rotating to and closing out on guys like Smith, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins, because Cowan and Fernando aren't Maryland's only weapons.
PREDICTION: MARYLAND 76, PURDUE 74
The Xfinity Center is a difficult place to win, and just because Purdue has been able to doesn't change that. Purdue matches up on Anthony Cowan as well as anyone, but Bruno Fernando's strengths jibe with the Boilermakers' periodic vulnerabilities, and that must be considered. Purdue won a close one on its home floor and in an evenly matched game, expecting the Terps to do the same on their home floor seems reasonable.
