UNDER CONSTRUCTION UNTIL 820 AM

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Are many Big Ten West seniors gonna use extra year? -- GoldandBlack.com

How former Boilermaker Gary Danielson got his gig at CBS - The Spun



PURDUE RECRUITING

New recruiting tool to Purdue athletics - Skyway Interactive



OLYMPIC/OTHER

Valpo to dump Crusaders nickname - Chicago Tribune

Wrestling set for No. 22 MSU - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football Jacob Wahlburg (2001) Linebacker, Football Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN FEB. 13

Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football Jaden Ivey (2002) Guard, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN FEB. 14