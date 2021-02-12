University Book Store Headlines: 2.12.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video--Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
What we learned with Minnesota loss - Journal & Courier
What if every Big Ten team kept its best players from in-state - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Minnesota takes down Purdue - Minnesota Rivals
Carr's clutch plays turn tables on Purdue - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Chase Martin carving own path at Purdue - Columbia Daily Tribune
Women fall to No. 12 Michigan - Purduesports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Are many Big Ten West seniors gonna use extra year? -- GoldandBlack.com
How former Boilermaker Gary Danielson got his gig at CBS - The Spun
PURDUE RECRUITING
New recruiting tool to Purdue athletics - Skyway Interactive
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Valpo to dump Crusaders nickname - Chicago Tribune
Wrestling set for No. 22 MSU - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football
John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Jacob Wahlburg (2001) Linebacker, Football
Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football
Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football
Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BORN FEB. 13
Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football
Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football
Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football
Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football
Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football
Jaden Ivey (2002) Guard, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BORN FEB. 14
Eugene Cernan (dec.) (1934) Last man on moon, Astronaut
Ruben Floyd (1957) Defensive End, Football
Mike Brown (1960) Linebacker, Football
Dontay Hunter II (2001) Defensive End, Football
Greg Gary (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Matt Kingsbury (1972) Defensive End, Football
Kelsey Barlow (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball
