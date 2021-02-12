 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 2.12.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis/Wrap Video--Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

What we learned with Minnesota loss - Journal & Courier

What if every Big Ten team kept its best players from in-state - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Minnesota takes down Purdue - Minnesota Rivals

Carr's clutch plays turn tables on Purdue - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Chase Martin carving own path at Purdue - Columbia Daily Tribune

Women fall to No. 12 Michigan - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Are many Big Ten West seniors gonna use extra year? -- GoldandBlack.com

How former Boilermaker Gary Danielson got his gig at CBS - The Spun


PURDUE RECRUITING

New recruiting tool to Purdue athletics - Skyway Interactive

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Valpo to dump Crusaders nickname - Chicago Tribune

Wrestling set for No. 22 MSU - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football

John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Jacob Wahlburg (2001) Linebacker, Football

Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football

Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football

Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN FEB. 13

Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football

Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football

Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football

Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football

Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football

Jaden Ivey (2002) Guard, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN FEB. 14

Eugene Cernan (dec.) (1934) Last man on moon, Astronaut

Ruben Floyd (1957) Defensive End, Football

Mike Brown (1960) Linebacker, Football

Dontay Hunter II (2001) Defensive End, Football

Greg Gary (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Matt Kingsbury (1972) Defensive End, Football

Kelsey Barlow (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball

