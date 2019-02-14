Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 07:18:34 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines 2.14.19

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store.


BASKETBALL

Upon further review: Purdue at Maryland -- GoldandBlack.com

Several Indiana prospects in rivals latest rankings -- IndyStar.com

NCAA bubble watch -- CBSSports.com

Kansas fears NCAA investigation from FBI probe -- CBSSports.com

Nation's No. 2 player commits to Georgia coach Tom Crean -- CBSSports.com

FOOTBALL

Spring preview: Linebackers -- GoldandBlack.com

Top offensive players available in the Transfer Portal -- rivals.com

Brady Hoke returns to San Diego State as DL coach -- ESPN.com

Coaches on the hot seat -- CBSSports.com

Ranking the Top 10 recruiters -- CBSSports.com


OTHER

Hunter, Nisle, Fascia on B1G baseball preseason honors list -- PurdueSports.com

Spring schedule set for volleyball -- PurdueSports.com

Women's basketball hosts Minnesota on Valentine's Day -- PurdueSports.com

Women's tennis falls to Notre Dame -- PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Eugene Cernan (dec.) (1934) Last man on moon, Astronaut

Ruben Floyd (1957) Defensive End, Football

Mike Brown (1960) Linebacker, Football

Greg Gary (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Matt Kingsbury (1972) Defensive End, Football

Kelsey Barlow (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}