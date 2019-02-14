University Book Store Headlines 2.14.19
#Purdue’s Carsen Edwards named to the @NaismithTrophy midseason top 30 list.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 13, 2019
Whittled to 10 on March 4. #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Jinddz63bp
BASKETBALL
Upon further review: Purdue at Maryland -- GoldandBlack.com
Several Indiana prospects in rivals latest rankings -- IndyStar.com
NCAA bubble watch -- CBSSports.com
Kansas fears NCAA investigation from FBI probe -- CBSSports.com
Nation's No. 2 player commits to Georgia coach Tom Crean -- CBSSports.com
.@Ryan_Cline13 has had 10 straight games with multiple 3-pointers.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 13, 2019
One of the top shooters in America. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/i9ALN3Z7dD
"Purdue was the best four years of my life."— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 13, 2019
- @cliffavril played 10 seasons in the NFL, but his @BoilerFootball experience is still unmatched. He explained why to @arouxBTN on our Take Ten Podcast.
Full discussion 👉 https://t.co/VG7nNJFF06 pic.twitter.com/9Y3R62zHHK
FOOTBALL
Spring preview: Linebackers -- GoldandBlack.com
Top offensive players available in the Transfer Portal -- rivals.com
Brady Hoke returns to San Diego State as DL coach -- ESPN.com
Coaches on the hot seat -- CBSSports.com
Ranking the Top 10 recruiters -- CBSSports.com
He's back!!!— EKU Sports (@EKUSports) February 13, 2019
🏈
Former head coach Danny Hope is returning to @EKUFootball!
"@CoachElderEKU has the team in position to take a big step this year and I want to be a part of that. We need great support from our fan base.”
Read about it ... 📰 - https://t.co/rjysUUzOt1 pic.twitter.com/9opWGbB5Gc
OTHER
Hunter, Nisle, Fascia on B1G baseball preseason honors list -- PurdueSports.com
Spring schedule set for volleyball -- PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball hosts Minnesota on Valentine's Day -- PurdueSports.com
Women's tennis falls to Notre Dame -- PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Eugene Cernan (dec.) (1934) Last man on moon, Astronaut
Ruben Floyd (1957) Defensive End, Football
Mike Brown (1960) Linebacker, Football
Greg Gary (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Matt Kingsbury (1972) Defensive End, Football
Kelsey Barlow (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball
