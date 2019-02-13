MORE LOOKING AHEADS: Tight ends | Receivers | Quarterbacks | Offensive line | Running backs

Last season, this unit was a worry. Depth was iffy. And the talent on hand was mostly young. It didn’t help matters that Derrick Barnes had to shift to the “Leo” spot--a hybrid end/linebacker--on the line to help bolster an anemic pass rush. Now, a season later, the linebacking unit returns intact and could be the strongest part of the 2019 defense.

WHAT WE KNOW

The Boilermakers have a bellwether in Markus Bailey, who contemplated turning pro before opting to return for his senior season. That was fantastic news for Purdue. A captain in 2018, Bailey was second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media last season after leading the team with 115 tackles. The 6-1, 240-pound Bailey also paced the club with 5.5 sacks and added 9.0 TFLs with an interception. The guy just makes plays … and he’s a leader who will start on the outside again. There will be few Big Ten linebackers better than Bailey in 2019.

Cornel Jones turned heads as a sophomore in 2018. The 6-2, 240-pound middle linebacker had a knack for being around the ball, but at times lacked discipline. Still, Jones is ultra productive and seemingly always in the thick of the action. In 12 starts last season, Jones had 69 tackles with a team-high 12.5 TFLs along with 3.5 sacks. As reported earlier by GoldandBlack.com, Jones will be out this spring after having foot surgery following a bowl practice injury. He should be fine for fall camp.



If needed, Barnes still could swing back to linebacker. The 6-1, 240-pound junior was third on the club with 92 stops in 2018. Barnes also had 8.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks.

Sophomore Tobias Larry left the program after making nary an impact. He played in seven games last season.

GoldandBlack.com reported recently that Western Kentucky's Nick Holt will be a grad transfer in 2019 for Purdue. Originally a walk-on at WKU, Holt is the son of Boilermaker DC Nick Holt. The 5-10, 220-pound Holt has been highly productive for the Hilltoppers and figures to play a big role for Purdue in the fall. He led WKU with 116 tackles (fourth in C-USA) and 11.5 TFLs last season.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Can Jones take the proverbial next step? He has the makings of being a “cut above.”

How good is 6-1, 230-pound sophomore Jaylan Alexander? He played in 11 games as a true freshman last season and made two starts--including the bowl game. He finished the season with 23 tackles. Linebackers coach Nick Holt likes his potential. Alexander was one of just three freshmen who didn't redshirt last season. He looks ticketed to start alongside Bailey and Jones.

Now is the time for redshirt freshman Ja’Qurius "Jack" Smith to make a move. The 6-1, 210-pound Smith is a speedy option on the outside who played in two games in 2018 and was slotted on the bowl game two-deeps. He was able to preserve his redshirt.

Sophomore Jonah Williams is a load at 6-3, 235 pounds. Could the walk-on from nearby West Lafayette High School carve out a niche? Perhaps Williams could develop into a "Leo." He has good bloodlines, as he is the son of former Purdue wideout great Calvin Williams, who played seven years in the NFL and now works in the athletic department.

It's difficult to envision any of the incoming freshmen helping this fall. Perhaps Kahli Saunders is best equipped. Crishawn Long and Jacob Wahlberg also are slated to come aboard.



NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. Markus Bailey, senior

2. Cornel Jones, junior*

3. Jaylan Alexander, sophomore

4. Derrick Barnes, junior

5. Ja’Qurius "Jack" Smith, redshirt freshman

6. Jonah Williams, sophomore



* Will miss spring drills recovering from foot surgery

