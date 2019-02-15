University Book Store headlines 2.15.19
NFL dreams and Purdue inspiration for Carrollton Creekview HS Alum David Blough @david_blough10 @CFBISD @BoilerFootball @BKSpxshooter11 https://t.co/I3kdSbBGFx— CBS 11 Sports (@CBS11Sports) February 15, 2019
Gold & Black Memories podcast celebrates Valentine's Day by looking at "sweetest" seasons and "sweetest" shooters in #Purdue annals. And few shooters were more sweet than Troy Lewis.https://t.co/UEYfBDTZt4 pic.twitter.com/LlwDLt3B4U— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 14, 2019
BASKETBALL
Boiling Over -- GoldandBlack.com
Here is why loss at Penn St. was major blow to Michigan's title hopes -- AllAboutAnnArbor
Jay Bilas' 1-68 rankings -- ESPN.com
Preps Podcast: Where would David Bell gone if not Purdue? That and plenty more with Warren Central two-sport star. https://t.co/T6HZKWPGyM pic.twitter.com/nWXxxAWg5Q— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) February 14, 2019
FOOTBALL
Looking ahead: Purdue cornerbacks -- GoldandBlack.com
Danny Hope returns to Eastern Kentucky as offensive line coach -- Eastern Progress
New CB target looking to visit soon -- GoldandBlack.com
#BadBasketball vol. 3 w/@RobbieHummel tackles the lost art of the corner 3. pic.twitter.com/EKH5QU5pG7— Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) February 14, 2019
OTHER
Baseball opens at C-USA champ Southern Miss -- PurdueSports.com
Men's tennis road trip moved -- PurdueSports.com
Two cross country athletes earn USTCCCA academic honors -- PurdueSports.com
Wrestling enters final B1G dual weekend -- PurdueSports.com
Softball continues play at Pirate Clash -- PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Dave Beigh (1948) Linebacker, Football
Bill DeVore (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jim Meyer (1960) Fullback, Football
Rick Skibinski (1963) Center, Football
