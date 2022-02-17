 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 2.17.2022

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis/Wrap Video - Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Gillis sparks second half surge - Purduesports.com | Journal and Courier

Roundball roundup: - GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker women look to make it two in a row over Illinois - Purduesports.com | Journal and Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring football preview : defensive tackles - GoldandBlack.com

Mailbag: Contract extension for Jeff Brohm? - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball team uses Intel technology - Purduesports.com

Winter storm warming for Lafayette area - Google

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Meyer (dec. 2017) (1941) Defensive back/asst. coach, Football

Fred Rafa (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football

Hugh Benson (1955) Defensive End, Football

Mike Marks (1958) Linebacker, Football

Don Guyton (1960) Tailback, Football

James Seward (1963) Linebacker, Football

Kay Tucker (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball

Henry Bell (1977) Cornerback, Football

Jason Eisele (1981) Offensive Guard, Football

Todshon Jones (1987) Cornerback, Football

Semisi Fakasiieiki (1998) Linebacker, Football

