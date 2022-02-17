University Book Store Headlines: 2.17.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video - Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Gillis sparks second half surge - Purduesports.com | Journal and Courier
Roundball roundup: - GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker women look to make it two in a row over Illinois - Purduesports.com | Journal and Courier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring football preview : defensive tackles - GoldandBlack.com
Mailbag: Contract extension for Jeff Brohm? - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball team uses Intel technology - Purduesports.com
Winter storm warming for Lafayette area - Google
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Meyer (dec. 2017) (1941) Defensive back/asst. coach, Football
Fred Rafa (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Hugh Benson (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Marks (1958) Linebacker, Football
Don Guyton (1960) Tailback, Football
James Seward (1963) Linebacker, Football
Kay Tucker (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball
Henry Bell (1977) Cornerback, Football
Jason Eisele (1981) Offensive Guard, Football
Todshon Jones (1987) Cornerback, Football
Semisi Fakasiieiki (1998) Linebacker, Football
