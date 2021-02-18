GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.18.2021

University Book Store Headlines: 2.18.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring Football: Players To Watch — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Spring football questions — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Spring: Breaking down the offense — Journal and Courier ($)
Spring: Breaking down the defense — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Purdue's opportunity from here on out — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review: A look back at Purdue's win over Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Still no word on whether fans can attend NCAA Tournament — Indianapolis Star
How team sheets help committee pick field — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Homestead, Blackhawk remains No. 1s, Silver Creek second — Indianapolis Star
Dead period extended through May 31 — ESPN.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Volleyball: Late club coach inspires Trammell — Journal and Courier
Baseball: Schedule announced — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Purdue opens season today at Grand Park — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Leroy Keyes (1947) Halfback, Football
Steve Maines (1948) Offensive End, Football
Jonathan Briggs (1964) Kicker, Football
Ricky Morse (1965) Strong Safety, Football
Terry Samuel (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Jarrod Walker (1973) Defensive Line, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.