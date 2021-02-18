 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.18.2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 00:22:32 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.18.2021

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue football
Purdue opens spring practice on Friday. (AP)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring Football: Players To Watch — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: Spring football questions — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Spring: Breaking down the offense — Journal and Courier ($)

Spring: Breaking down the defense — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue's opportunity from here on out — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review: A look back at Purdue's win over Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Still no word on whether fans can attend NCAA Tournament — Indianapolis Star

How team sheets help committee pick field — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Homestead, Blackhawk remains No. 1s, Silver Creek second — Indianapolis Star

Dead period extended through May 31 — ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Volleyball: Late club coach inspires Trammell — Journal and Courier

Baseball: Schedule announced — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Purdue opens season today at Grand Park — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Leroy Keyes (1947) Halfback, Football

Steve Maines (1948) Offensive End, Football

Jonathan Briggs (1964) Kicker, Football

Ricky Morse (1965) Strong Safety, Football

Terry Samuel (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Jarrod Walker (1973) Defensive Line, Football

{{ article.author_name }}