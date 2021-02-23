🗣“We were hoping for the best and we got the worst. I knew that was going to put a pause on what I wanted to do but not entirely stop me.” — @GillisMason



𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 at 7:30, be on the lookout for the YouTube link for the newest episode of The Gold Standard. pic.twitter.com/etjwqzxIEx