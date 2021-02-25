University Book Store Headlines: 2.25.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue teammates see value in Aaron Wheeler's contributions - JCOnline.com
Coaches on the hot seat - CBSSports.com
Official injured after buzzer of Rutgers-Michigan State game - SI.com
NCAA basketball betting: Should bettors trust the Big Ten during March Madness? - Yahoo.com
Should teams play in their conference tournaments? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast - Yahoo.com
NCAA plans full payouts in tourney is completed - CBSSports.com
Jerry Palm mailbag: Should NCAA field expand? - CBSSports.com
Freshmen nationally with at least 35 3-pointers, 20 steals and 10 blocks.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 24, 2021
✔️: 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗺𝗮𝗻, 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗱𝘂𝗲
✔️: Moses Moody, Arkansas
✔️: Cade Cunningham, Okie St.
✔️: D.J. Steward, Duke
That's it. pic.twitter.com/enO09lNqDm
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Options run deep for Purdue's receiving unit - GoldandBlack.com
Lions WR, ex-Wisconsin star sues school after 2018 expulsion amid sexual assault allegations - Yahoo.com
Spring focus for Purdue running backs | 'Being more decisive in the run game' - JCOnline.com
Reports: Les Miles was investigated for sexual harassment at LSU - Yahoo.com
Tennessee Republicans write to universities asking them to prohibit kneeling during national anthem - Yahoo.com
Latest congressional NIL bill would allow athletes to enter draft and return to college - SI.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue's new defensive staff sets sights on Joe Strickland - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Bill introduced by Sen. Jerry Moran would allow athlete endorsement deals, increase medical coverage, more - ESPN.com
Scouting Purdue women's basketball vs. No. 8 Maryland - JCOnline.com
Boilermakers set for Big Ten Indoor Championships - PurdueSports.com
Beavon scores in 500, freshmen win 50 free heats - PurdueSports.com
Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 2, Episode 18 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue hosts Maryland Thursday - PurdueSports.com
Purdue set to host special Big Ten Diving Championships - PurdueSports.com
Purdue travels to Nebraska, Iowa this weekend - PurdueSports.com
👋 See you Sunday pic.twitter.com/8Y3ljkEPWn— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) February 24, 2021
Let’s go! #weare pic.twitter.com/YyVzLR5tcA— Anthony Poindexter (@Coachpoindexter) February 24, 2021
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Berberian - deceased (1924) Guard, Basketball
Tim Racke (1951) Defensive Back, Football
E'Twaun Moore (1989) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dwayne Beckford (1990) Linebacker, Football
Amad Anderson (2000) Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.