{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 06:45:46 -0600') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 2.3.2020

Bob Griese, one of three Super Bowl champion quarterbacks from Purdue, turns 75 today.
Bob Griese, one of three Super Bowl champion quarterbacks from Purdue, turns 75 today. (Bob Mitchell)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football

Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}