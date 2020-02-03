University Book Store Headlines: 2.3.2020
Gold and Black Radio at 9 a.m.: Breakdown of Purdue's win at Northwestern and what it means, plus a quiet signing day and more: https://t.co/EDgT5G1VwM pic.twitter.com/NzZrECgVBR— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 3, 2020
Damien Williams sought out Raheem Mostert in the tunnel after the Super Bowl to swap jerseys.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020
Two undrafted RBs who balled on the biggest stage ✊
(via @anezbitt | @brgridiron)pic.twitter.com/lV9fzIu6DI
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon further review: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
McLaughlin bringing classmates to rivalry matchup with Indiana - Journal & Courier
Stefanovic's late three delivers Purdue - Journal & Courier
Importance of road win not lost on Purdue - Journal & Courier
Gold and Black LIVE Replay: Elliot Bloom - GoldandBlack.com
Bubble Watch - ESPN
Purdue battles IU tonight for Barnburner Trophy - Purduesports.com
In other news.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 2, 2020
Carsen Edwards with a 40-piece tonight. 41 to be exact. #ProBoilers 🚂
pic.twitter.com/sBhlqmwuoN
Raheem Mostert becomes the second #Boilermaker in history to score a TD in Super Bowl joining Mike Alstott. #purdue— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) February 3, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Moore showcases speed at Razorback Invitational - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
An autographed photo, a Super Bowl dream - GoldandBlack.com
Barron ready for XFL football - XFLBoard.com
The schools that have produced the most Super Bowl champion quarterbacks - AOL
Reinvention of Ryan Russell - The Advocate
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS AND MISC
Wisconsin handles Purdue wrestlers - Purduesports.com
Women's Golf tied for third at UCF Challenge - Purduesports.com
Plan for West Lafayette downtown to be unveiled - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football
Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football
