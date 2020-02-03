Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Radio at 9 a.m.: Breakdown of Purdue's win at Northwestern and what it means, plus a quiet signing day and more: https://t.co/EDgT5G1VwM pic.twitter.com/NzZrECgVBR — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 3, 2020

Damien Williams sought out Raheem Mostert in the tunnel after the Super Bowl to swap jerseys.



Two undrafted RBs who balled on the biggest stage ✊



(via @anezbitt | @brgridiron)pic.twitter.com/lV9fzIu6DI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020

Bob Griese, one of three Super Bowl champion quarterbacks from Purdue, turns 75 today. (Bob Mitchell)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

In other news.



Carsen Edwards with a 40-piece tonight. 41 to be exact. #ProBoilers 🚂

pic.twitter.com/sBhlqmwuoN — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 2, 2020

Raheem Mostert becomes the second #Boilermaker in history to score a TD in Super Bowl joining Mike Alstott. #purdue — Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) February 3, 2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Moore showcases speed at Razorback Invitational - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS AND MISC

