Headlines: 2.8.2021
Updated Goodman Top 25:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 8, 2021
- 3 Big Ten teams in the top 5
- 6 Big 12 teams in the Top 20
- No ACC team in the top 15 pic.twitter.com/fMZzFwY8VC
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts from the weekend - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GolddandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Season comes to an end for women's hoops McLaughin - Journal & Courier
How Painter proved that grit was more than a buzzword - Indianapolis Monthly
Entire women's basketball tournament to be played in San Antonio - Exponent
Freshman class ranks high, but not highest in Purdue annals - The Times
'Gold and Black LIVE': Forman, Montieth replay - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Women's hoops falls at Illinois - Purduesports.com
The Bucs are the 1st team with four 30-point games in a postseason.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021
They are the 1st team to beat 3 SB MVP QBs in a postseason (Mahomes, Rodgers, Brees)
Tom Brady is the 1st player in NFL history with 50 Pass TD in a season (including playoffs) for a Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/VbPVbhKg7S
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten football scheduling, what you need to know - College Football News
Report: Purdue-Northwestern to play at Wrigley Field - WGN
Sparks to play at University of Louisiana-Monroe - Exponent
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Former Triple XXX owner passes away - Journal & Courier
Wrestliing falls to No. 1 Iowa, Ohio State - Purduesports.com
Volleyball drops a pair of five-set matches to No. 6 Minnesota - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Al Liepold (1943) Tackle, Football
Bob Purkhiser (dec) (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball
Mitch Ward (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dick Rodgers (1953) Kicker, Football
Kim Cripe (1955) Defensive End, Football
Roger Crisp (1955) Fullback, Football
Andy Falender (1964) Kicker, Football
Eric Smith (1982) Free Safety, Football
JaJuan Johnson (1989) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Kadin Smith (2000) Defensive Back, Football
