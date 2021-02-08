 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-08 06:51:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.8.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts from the weekend - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GolddandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Season comes to an end for women's hoops McLaughin - Journal & Courier

How Painter proved that grit was more than a buzzword - Indianapolis Monthly

Entire women's basketball tournament to be played in San Antonio - Exponent

Freshman class ranks high, but not highest in Purdue annals - The Times

'Gold and Black LIVE': Forman, Montieth replay - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Women's hoops falls at Illinois - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Big Ten football scheduling, what you need to know - College Football News

Report: Purdue-Northwestern to play at Wrigley Field - WGN

Sparks to play at University of Louisiana-Monroe - Exponent




OLYMPIC/OTHER

Former Triple XXX owner passes away - Journal & Courier

Wrestliing falls to No. 1 Iowa, Ohio State - Purduesports.com

Volleyball drops a pair of five-set matches to No. 6 Minnesota - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Al Liepold (1943) Tackle, Football

Bob Purkhiser (dec) (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mitch Ward (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dick Rodgers (1953) Kicker, Football

Kim Cripe (1955) Defensive End, Football

Roger Crisp (1955) Fullback, Football

Andy Falender (1964) Kicker, Football

Eric Smith (1982) Free Safety, Football

JaJuan Johnson (1989) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Kadin Smith (2000) Defensive Back, Football

{{ article.author_name }}