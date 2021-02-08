Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Updated Goodman Top 25:



- 3 Big Ten teams in the top 5

- 6 Big 12 teams in the Top 20

- No ACC team in the top 15 pic.twitter.com/fMZzFwY8VC — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 8, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The Bucs are the 1st team with four 30-point games in a postseason.



They are the 1st team to beat 3 SB MVP QBs in a postseason (Mahomes, Rodgers, Brees)



Tom Brady is the 1st player in NFL history with 50 Pass TD in a season (including playoffs) for a Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/VbPVbhKg7S — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Former Triple XXX owner passes away - Journal & Courier

Wrestliing falls to No. 1 Iowa, Ohio State - Purduesports.com Volleyball drops a pair of five-set matches to No. 6 Minnesota - Purduesports.com

