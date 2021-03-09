Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

🚨 2021 All-Big Ten 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (Media & Coaches): pic.twitter.com/HgPQc5P07W — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2021

The new kids on the block are impressive.



Congrats to the 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman team! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/N1RJJG9I9q — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Mailbag: Why eating Bob Diaco's salary is easy — GoldandBlack.com ($) Cornerbacks: New coach, new approach — Journal and Courier ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Increased offensive production leads Purdue into Big Ten Tournament — Journal and Courier ($) Women's Basketball: What's next for Sharon Versyp once season ends? — Journal and Courier ($) Soccer: Kevdzija honored as player-, freshman-of-the-week — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY