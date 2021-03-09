 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 23:45:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.10.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Trevion Williams, two Purdue freshmen honored by Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Full All-Big Ten list: Big Ten

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue's balance, the freshmen's impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Return of Big Ten Tournament signals hope for Indy — Indianapolis Star

Power Rankings: Purdue 18th — CBS Sports

Breaking down conference tournaments — USA Today

Bracketology: ESPN.com | CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Mailbag: Why eating Bob Diaco's salary is easy — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Cornerbacks: New coach, new approach — Journal and Courier ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Increased offensive production leads Purdue into Big Ten Tournament — Journal and Courier ($)

Women's Basketball: What's next for Sharon Versyp once season ends? — Journal and Courier ($)

Soccer: Kevdzija honored as player-, freshman-of-the-week — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Joe Monago (1951) Linebacker, Football

Brian Sheehy (1956) Fullback, Football

Robert Thomas (1959) Defensive Back, Football

Rod Woodson (1965) Cornerback, Football

Matt McCann (1996) Offensive Line, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}