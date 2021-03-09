University Book Store Headlines: 3.10.2021
🚨 2021 All-Big Ten 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (Media & Coaches): pic.twitter.com/HgPQc5P07W— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2021
The new kids on the block are impressive.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2021
Congrats to the 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman team! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/N1RJJG9I9q
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Trevion Williams, two Purdue freshmen honored by Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Full All-Big Ten list: Big Ten
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue's balance, the freshmen's impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Return of Big Ten Tournament signals hope for Indy — Indianapolis Star
Power Rankings: Purdue 18th — CBS Sports
Breaking down conference tournaments — USA Today
Bracketology: ESPN.com | CBS Sports
Podcast: #B1G publishers & hoops analysts from the @Rivals network preview the Big Ten Tournament. @brianneubert @LaTulip_Mike @illiniguy1063 @GriffinStrom3 @HawkeyeReport. #Illini. #Hawkeyes #Buckeyes #BoilerUp https://t.co/q9WWANPAeR— Doug Bucshon (@IllinoisRivals) March 10, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Mailbag: Why eating Bob Diaco's salary is easy — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Cornerbacks: New coach, new approach — Journal and Courier ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's Basketball: Increased offensive production leads Purdue into Big Ten Tournament — Journal and Courier ($)
Women's Basketball: What's next for Sharon Versyp once season ends? — Journal and Courier ($)
Soccer: Kevdzija honored as player-, freshman-of-the-week — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe Monago (1951) Linebacker, Football
Brian Sheehy (1956) Fullback, Football
Robert Thomas (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Rod Woodson (1965) Cornerback, Football
Matt McCann (1996) Offensive Line, Football
