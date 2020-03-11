University Book Store Headlines: 3.11.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue could have used more at the foul line this season - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Big Ten tourney - GoldandBlack.com
MAC closes tournaments to general public - ESPN.com
Ivy League cancels tourney - ESPN.com
Nebraska adds two football players to hoops team - ESPN.com
No gambling data for NCAA tourney broadcasts - ESPN.com
Champ Week is here, and questions abound ahead of Selection Sunday - ESPN.com
2020 conference tournament predictions - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Call from Los Angeles Rams too much for Justin Lovett to resist - GoldandBlack.com
Cory Trice growing into cornerback position - JCOnline.com
Tracking the 2020 walk-ons - JCOnline.com
FBS attendance dips for sixth straight year to lowest since 1996 - CBSSports.com
Scott Frost Gets It: Paying athletes for marketing will help schools with big fan bases - TheBigLead.com
20 things for spring - CBSSports.com
Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue at Spring Game - AP
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue weekend visitor update: Wide receiver Deion Burks - Rivals.com
Purdue weekend visitor update: Offensive tackle Micah Pettus - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue to move classes online after spring break due to Coronavirus concerns - WLFI.com
Purdue students worried about education more than health amid Coronavirus - WLFI.com
Baseball: This Week in Purdue baseball, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com
Indiana University to suspend all in-classroom teaching amid COVID-19 outbreak - WLFI.com
Women's swimming & diving: Zones in Lexington: Divers pursue bids to NCAAs - PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Fascia on Buster Posey Watch List again - PurdueSports.com
Hungry Howie's Pizza in West Lafayette still closed - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Schmidt (1954) Kicker, Football
Bill Erickson (1957) Quarterback, Football
Dave Eagin (1957) Punter, Football
Brad Davis (1967) Strong Safety, Football
Arvia Cooper (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
David Collins (1976) Cornerback, Football
