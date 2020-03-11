News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.11.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue could have used more at the foul line this season - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Big Ten tourney - GoldandBlack.com

MAC closes tournaments to general public - ESPN.com

Ivy League cancels tourney - ESPN.com

Nebraska adds two football players to hoops team - ESPN.com

No gambling data for NCAA tourney broadcasts - ESPN.com

Champ Week is here, and questions abound ahead of Selection Sunday - ESPN.com

2020 conference tournament predictions - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Call from Los Angeles Rams too much for Justin Lovett to resist - GoldandBlack.com

Cory Trice growing into cornerback position - JCOnline.com

Tracking the 2020 walk-ons - JCOnline.com

FBS attendance dips for sixth straight year to lowest since 1996 - CBSSports.com

Scott Frost Gets It: Paying athletes for marketing will help schools with big fan bases - TheBigLead.com

20 things for spring - CBSSports.com

Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue at Spring Game - AP

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue weekend visitor update: Wide receiver Deion Burks - Rivals.com

Purdue weekend visitor update: Offensive tackle Micah Pettus - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue to move classes online after spring break due to Coronavirus concerns - WLFI.com

Purdue students worried about education more than health amid Coronavirus - WLFI.com

Baseball: This Week in Purdue baseball, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com

Indiana University to suspend all in-classroom teaching amid COVID-19 outbreak - WLFI.com

Women's swimming & diving: Zones in Lexington: Divers pursue bids to NCAAs - PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Fascia on Buster Posey Watch List again - PurdueSports.com

Hungry Howie's Pizza in West Lafayette still closed - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Schmidt (1954) Kicker, Football

Bill Erickson (1957) Quarterback, Football

Dave Eagin (1957) Punter, Football

Brad Davis (1967) Strong Safety, Football

Arvia Cooper (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

David Collins (1976) Cornerback, Football

