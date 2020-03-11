Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue could have used more at the foul line this season - GoldandBlack.com Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Big Ten tourney - GoldandBlack.com MAC closes tournaments to general public - ESPN.com Ivy League cancels tourney - ESPN.com Nebraska adds two football players to hoops team - ESPN.com

No gambling data for NCAA tourney broadcasts - ESPN.com Champ Week is here, and questions abound ahead of Selection Sunday - ESPN.com 2020 conference tournament predictions - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Call from Los Angeles Rams too much for Justin Lovett to resist - GoldandBlack.com Cory Trice growing into cornerback position - JCOnline.com Tracking the 2020 walk-ons - JCOnline.com FBS attendance dips for sixth straight year to lowest since 1996 - CBSSports.com Scott Frost Gets It: Paying athletes for marketing will help schools with big fan bases - TheBigLead.com 20 things for spring - CBSSports.com Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue at Spring Game - AP

🔒⬇️



✔️: @NEblessed_20 becomes the sixth player in #Purdue history to be named to the #B1G’s All-Defensive Team multiple times. pic.twitter.com/WYuMRsCYL2 — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 9, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue weekend visitor update: Wide receiver Deion Burks - Rivals.com Purdue weekend visitor update: Offensive tackle Micah Pettus - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue to move classes online after spring break due to Coronavirus concerns - WLFI.com Purdue students worried about education more than health amid Coronavirus - WLFI.com Baseball: This Week in Purdue baseball, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com Indiana University to suspend all in-classroom teaching amid COVID-19 outbreak - WLFI.com Women's swimming & diving: Zones in Lexington: Divers pursue bids to NCAAs - PurdueSports.com Baseball: Fascia on Buster Posey Watch List again - PurdueSports.com Hungry Howie's Pizza in West Lafayette still closed - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY