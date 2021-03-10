University Book Store Headlines: 3.11.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: The Big Ten Tournament — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue needs to keep improving — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: The Boilermakers' big man lineage keeps churning — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Transfer chaos begins — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports
Breaking down the conference tournaments — USA Today
Bracketology: ESPN.com | CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Deeper offensive line intends to be more physical in running game — GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's Basketball: Purdue falls to Iowa at the Big Ten Tournament — Journal and Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Schmidt (1954) Kicker, Football
Bill Erickson (1957) Quarterback, Football
Dave Eagin (1957) Punter, Football
Brad Davis (1967) Strong Safety, Football
Arvia Cooper (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
David Collins (1976) Cornerback, Football
