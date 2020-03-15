University Book Store Headlines: 3.16.2020
CDC recommends no mass gatherings for the next eight weeks — CDC.gov
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The 172 teams that could have heard their names called Sunday — ESPN.com
Final brackets: ESPN.com | CBS Sports
College basketball's end came quickly; now, questions — GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten Tournament ticket refund information — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Georgia cornerback commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
What does this recruiting embargo mean for basketball recruiting? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Offensive line leaning on last year's experience for improvement — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Q&A: Mike Bobinski — Journal and Courier ($)
Flu pandemic has affected Purdue sports before — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football
Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football
Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football
Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football
Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football
