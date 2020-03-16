News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.16.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's seniors coming to terms with the end of their careers — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Season In Review: Purdue's highs and lows — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball: Immediate offseason questions — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quarantine chat session: Purdue basketball looking ahead, the roster and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Inside the unprecedented 48 hours that shut down college hoops — ESPN.com


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Quarantine chat session: Purdue football topics — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Titans re-signing Dennis Kelly — The Tennesseean ($)

FBS saw lowest attendance since 1996 — CBS Sports


PURDUE RECRUITING

New Purdue commitment Brandon Calloway's coach on Calloway — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quarantine chat session: Purdue football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Intel: Offensive tackle target Josh SalesGoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue recruiting during the pandemic — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Bettis (dec. 2015) (1933) Guard, Football

Fred Akers (1938) Head Coach, Football

Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football

Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football

Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball

