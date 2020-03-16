University Book Store Headlines: 3.16.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's seniors coming to terms with the end of their careers — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Season In Review: Purdue's highs and lows — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball: Immediate offseason questions — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quarantine chat session: Purdue basketball looking ahead, the roster and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Inside the unprecedented 48 hours that shut down college hoops — ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Quarantine chat session: Purdue football topics — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Titans re-signing Dennis Kelly — The Tennesseean ($)
FBS saw lowest attendance since 1996 — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
New Purdue commitment Brandon Calloway's coach on Calloway — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quarantine chat session: Purdue football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Intel: Offensive tackle target Josh Sales — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue recruiting during the pandemic — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Bettis (dec. 2015) (1933) Guard, Football
Fred Akers (1938) Head Coach, Football
Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football
Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football
Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball