University Book Store Headlines: 3.17.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Embed content not available

Michigan hires female graduate assistant coach, a first in major college football - Yahoo.com

Embed content not available

Weekly Word: Filling gaps, the microscope and more - GoldandBlack.com

Eric Hunter's resurgence changed Purdue for the better - GoldandBlack.com

Media Mania - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session: LIVE right now - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's Four Biggest Concerns In The NCAA Tournament - GoldandBlack.com

No. 3 seed Purdue begins NCAA quest Friday vs. Yale - PurdueSports.com

Jaden Ivey voted First-Team All-American by NABC - PurdueSports.com

March Madness: Which No. 1 seed will fall first? - Yahoo.com

March Madness: NCAA tournament reunites Purdue, USA Basketball connections - JCOnline.com

March Madness: Which teams will make the Final Four and who will win it all? - Yahoo.com

After NIT win, Buzz Williams blasts NCAA selection committee for Texas A&M's Big Dance snub - Yahoo.com

Ranking the 13 true contenders to win the 2022 men's NCAA tournament - Yahoo.com

Who will pull a No. 12-No. 5 upset? - CBSSports.com

Easiests, toughest pathes - CBSSports.com

NCAA tourney numbers to know - CBSSports.com

The best team on each of the No. 1-16 seed lines in March Madness - CBSSports.com

March Madness 2022: Ranking the best NCAA men's basketball tournaments - ESPN.com

Men's Final Four, March Madness predictions -- ESPN college basketball experts' tournament picks - ESPN.com