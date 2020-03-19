Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski: 'Health and safety first' amidst unprecedented challenges — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Milton Wright works to elevate performance as sophomore — Journal and Courier ($) The 150 greatest players through 150 years — ESPN.com College football coaches preparing to start from scratch — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Report: Purdue will face West Virginia in NYC next season — GoldandBlack.com BO: A stab at next year's starting five — GoldandBlack.com ($) BO: A basketball note about contracts — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Sources: West Virginia will play Purdue and Florida will face Penn State in an NYC based event on December 13th, 2020. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Ethan Morton named Pennsylvania's Player-of-the-Year — MaxPreps.com BO: Purdue football recruiting updates — GoldandBlack.com ($) IHSAA calls off state tournament — Indianapolis Star ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY