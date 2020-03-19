University Book Store Headlines: 3.20.2020
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski: 'Health and safety first' amidst unprecedented challenges — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Milton Wright works to elevate performance as sophomore — Journal and Courier ($)
The 150 greatest players through 150 years — ESPN.com
College football coaches preparing to start from scratch — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Report: Purdue will face West Virginia in NYC next season — GoldandBlack.com
BO: A stab at next year's starting five — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BO: A basketball note about contracts — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Sources: West Virginia will play Purdue and Florida will face Penn State in an NYC based event on December 13th, 2020.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Ethan Morton named Pennsylvania's Player-of-the-Year — MaxPreps.com
BO: Purdue football recruiting updates — GoldandBlack.com ($)
IHSAA calls off state tournament — Indianapolis Star ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football
Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball
Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football
Uche Nwaneri (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball
Saturday
Don Kiepert (1948) Quarterback, Football
Ted Gilmore (1967) Assistant Coach, Football
Tony Mayfield (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sean Malone (1979) Cornerback, Football
Chelsea Jones (1990) Center, Women's Basketball
Matt Burke (1995) Tight End, Football
Sunday
Bill Stinchcomb (1955) Kicker, Football
Bryan Jacquay (1977) Cornerback, Football
Najee Tyler (1991) Quarterback, Football
Nyagoa Gory (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball
