University Book Store Headlines: 3.20.2020

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski: 'Health and safety first' amidst unprecedented challenges — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Milton Wright works to elevate performance as sophomore — Journal and Courier ($)

The 150 greatest players through 150 years — ESPN.com

College football coaches preparing to start from scratch — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Report: Purdue will face West Virginia in NYC next season — GoldandBlack.com

BO: A stab at next year's starting five — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BO: A basketball note about contracts — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Ethan Morton named Pennsylvania's Player-of-the-Year — MaxPreps.com

BO: Purdue football recruiting updates — GoldandBlack.com ($)

IHSAA calls off state tournament — Indianapolis Star ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football

Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball

Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football

Uche Nwaneri (1984) Offensive Guard, Football

Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball

Saturday

Don Kiepert (1948) Quarterback, Football

Ted Gilmore (1967) Assistant Coach, Football

Tony Mayfield (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball

Sean Malone (1979) Cornerback, Football

Chelsea Jones (1990) Center, Women's Basketball

Matt Burke (1995) Tight End, Football

Sunday

Bill Stinchcomb (1955) Kicker, Football

Bryan Jacquay (1977) Cornerback, Football

Najee Tyler (1991) Quarterback, Football

Nyagoa Gory (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball

