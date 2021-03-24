 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-24 05:59:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.24.2021

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Trey Kaufman-Renn 2021 highlights

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Wheeler in the transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com

Commentary: Emmert's $3.5 Billion 'mistake' - Yahoo Sports

Betting trends to know about Sweet 16 - Yahoo Sports

Colorado coach responds to news about shooting near campus - Yahoo Sports

Minnesota hires Ben Johnson as coach - Chicago Tribune

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Pro Day: All eyes on Moore and Barnes - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Pro Day - GoldandBlack.com

Pro Day video highlights - GoldandBlack.com

Pro Day Coverage - Journal & Courier

Moore helps himself - NFL.com

Way too early Notre Dame-Purdue preview - The Observer

The life and career of former Boilermaker Abe Gibron - Browns Nation

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Track program No. 8 at mid-year rankings - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Northington (1954) Defensive Back, Football

Dan McDermott (1955) Center, Men's Basketball

Everett Pickens (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}