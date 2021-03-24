University Book Store Headlines: 3.24.2021
Wishing Aaron the best of luck in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/K4kLUGTJJL— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 24, 2021
Trey Kaufman-Renn 2021 highlights
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Wheeler in the transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com
Commentary: Emmert's $3.5 Billion 'mistake' - Yahoo Sports
Betting trends to know about Sweet 16 - Yahoo Sports
Colorado coach responds to news about shooting near campus - Yahoo Sports
Minnesota hires Ben Johnson as coach - Chicago Tribune
"We played on a floor tonight that doesn't even look like an NCAA tournament floor. I think that's a shame for our game." - Georgia Tech's Nell Fortner #ncaaW #ACCwbb— Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) March 23, 2021
. @BoilerFootball versatile linebacker @derrickbarnes21 just pushed out 29 reps on the bench. @nflnetwork #ProDay💪🏋️👊 pic.twitter.com/0KQBoBV6qF— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 23, 2021
Can’t help it... fell in football love with .@BoilerFootball @derrickbarnes21 today... this guy is special and will add something special to the team that gets him... (see the 2nd part of our #ProDay conversation in the thread below!)@nflnetwork ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LjzCeYwLuf— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 24, 2021
The fantastic Head Coach of .@BoilerFootball @JeffBrohm was kind enough to stop by our @nflnetwork #ProDay set to share his thoughts on top prospects Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes... some awesome insight here👇👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/SyN89Ydded— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 23, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Pro Day: All eyes on Moore and Barnes - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Pro Day - GoldandBlack.com
Pro Day video highlights - GoldandBlack.com
Pro Day Coverage - Journal & Courier
Moore helps himself - NFL.com
Way too early Notre Dame-Purdue preview - The Observer
The life and career of former Boilermaker Abe Gibron - Browns Nation
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Track program No. 8 at mid-year rankings - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Northington (1954) Defensive Back, Football
Dan McDermott (1955) Center, Men's Basketball
Everett Pickens (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
