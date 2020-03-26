University Book Store Headlines: 3.26.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Quarantime Simulcast - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Predictions gone wrong, Ross-Ade Stadium and more - GoldandBlack.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
When the bell rings, we already know what @DavidB3ll brings...🤫#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/h1Y4jrecIL— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 25, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Nebraska's Frost talks about spring and people rallying around each other - Omaha Herald
DiNardo talks immediate future of college football - GoldandBlack.com
What if Joe Tiller had taken the Colorado job? - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ventilator project puts Theineman on front line of coronavirus battle - GoldandBlack.com
Continues to be a leader and an example of what hard work can do. Great person, player and representative of our program. https://t.co/Tla5S7e3DO— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) March 26, 2020
Saints' Sean Payton 'Cleared' By Doctors After COVID-19, 'I've Been Fortunate' https://t.co/3HKxyi9WuB— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 26, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Furst, Kaufman named to Indiana Jr. All-Stars - News and Tribune
Purdue among those chasing Louisiana safety Jah'Von Grigsby - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Indiana Sports Hall of Fame - The Athletic
Stay at home order not yet strictly enforced - Journal & Courier
Hall of Fame honor humbles Purdue grad Custer - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football
Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.