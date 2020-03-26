News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.26.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Quarantime Simulcast - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Predictions gone wrong, Ross-Ade Stadium and more - GoldandBlack.com

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Frost talks about spring and people rallying around each other - Omaha Herald

DiNardo talks immediate future of college football - GoldandBlack.com

What if Joe Tiller had taken the Colorado job? - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ventilator project puts Theineman on front line of coronavirus battle - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Furst, Kaufman named to Indiana Jr. All-Stars - News and Tribune

Purdue among those chasing Louisiana safety Jah'Von Grigsby - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Indiana Sports Hall of Fame - The Athletic

Stay at home order not yet strictly enforced - Journal & Courier

Hall of Fame honor humbles Purdue grad Custer - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football

Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football

{{ article.author_name }}