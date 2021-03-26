 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.26.2021

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Abilene Christian says NCAA win meant $120M to school - Yahoo Sports

Lawsuit against Isaac Haas scheduled for July - Journal & Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com post-spring projected depth chart: Offense - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1 of spring football - GoldandBlack.com

Television numbers comparison 2020-2019 - Matt's Sports Blog

What strides were made in spring practice? Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: March 25 -- GoldandBlack.com

Popeye Williams schedules Purdue for official visit - Rivals.com

Actually...today (Friday) at 2 p.m.

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball in top-10 matchup tonight - Purduesports.com

Baseball to host first home game in 678 days - Purduesports.com

Softball home for first time since 2019 - Purduesports.com

Purdue divers do well at NCAAs - Purduesports.com

Outdoor track season begins at Indiana Invite - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football

Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS MARCH 27

Alex Agase (dec.) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football

Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football

Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chike Okeafor (1976) Linebacker, Football

Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football

Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football

Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS MARCH 28

Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football

Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball

Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football

