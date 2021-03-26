University Book Store Headlines: 3.26.2021
It’s never easy when it ends, but am very proud of the commitment of this team to do the right thing and their desire to get better. No one will say this year was easy, but they came to play every single day with a great attitude.— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) March 26, 2021
This is a special group to work with.
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Abilene Christian says NCAA win meant $120M to school - Yahoo Sports
Lawsuit against Isaac Haas scheduled for July - Journal & Courier
One of the best teammates I’ve ever had in playing basketball. A shame how he was treated by some of you on this app. Can’t wait to see him kill it next year ❤️ https://t.co/45H7bhYViD— Sasha Stefanovic (@Sash_Stefanovic) March 23, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com post-spring projected depth chart: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1 of spring football - GoldandBlack.com
Television numbers comparison 2020-2019 - Matt's Sports Blog
What strides were made in spring practice? Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: March 25 -- GoldandBlack.com
Popeye Williams schedules Purdue for official visit - Rivals.com
Actually...today (Friday) at 2 p.m.
Tomorrow.— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) March 25, 2021
🔟 vs. 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/dahx03Ept4
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball in top-10 matchup tonight - Purduesports.com
Baseball to host first home game in 678 days - Purduesports.com
Softball home for first time since 2019 - Purduesports.com
Purdue divers do well at NCAAs - Purduesports.com
Outdoor track season begins at Indiana Invite - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football
Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS MARCH 27
Alex Agase (dec.) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football
Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football
Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Chike Okeafor (1976) Linebacker, Football
Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football
Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS MARCH 28
Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football
Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball
Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football
