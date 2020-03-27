News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 07:04:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.27.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: March 27

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue Boilermakers Football
Brycen Hopkins celebrates birthday No. 23 today. (Tom Campbell)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Quartantime Simulcast : Greatest Purdue wins - GoldandBlack.com

Morton named Pennsylvania POY - Purduesports.com

WBB photos season in review - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ventilator Project puts Theineman on front lines - GoldandBlack.com

'Today Show' anchor gets emotional after interviewing Brees - Page Six

Catching Up With: Shaun Phillips - GoldandBlack.com

Mitch Daniels and Will Miller on 'Gold and Black LIVE' - WLFI.com/GoldandBlack.com

Daniels 'LIVE' interview transcript: Part 1 - GoldandBlack.com

Spring checkup: The secondary - GoldandBlack.com

Stanford DE commits to Indiana - Indiana Rivals

Michigan richest Big Ten program/Purdue 11th - Purdue Exponent/Toledo Blade

Purdue among best in producing quarterbacks - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette


PURDUE RECRUITING

McCulley remains a Purdue priority - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over: Hoops targets and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Always Aggressive Podcast (Wrestling) - Purduesports.com

Piano Man Bruce Barker virtually entertaining thousands on Thursday nights - WLFI

Purdue plans virtual commencement - Journal & Courier

COVID-19: Eight cases in Tippecanoe County - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Alex Agase (dec.) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football

Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football

Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chike Okeafor(1976) Linebacker, Football

Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football

Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football

Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football

Saturday Birthdays (March 28)

Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football

Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball

Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football

Sunday Birthdays (March 29)

Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football

Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football

Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}