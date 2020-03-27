University Book Store Headlines: 3.27.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Gold and Black Report: March 27
.@DrewBrees and family are committing $5M to the State of Louisiana in 2020. 🙏⚜ @Saints pic.twitter.com/3lJZlykHcy— NFL (@NFL) March 26, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Quartantime Simulcast : Greatest Purdue wins - GoldandBlack.com
Morton named Pennsylvania POY - Purduesports.com
WBB photos season in review - Purduesports.com
🧺 Gotta stay in shape by any means necessary. @Sash_Stefanovic has turned his living room into a sports park. pic.twitter.com/0ZrjMlXb5S— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 23, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ventilator Project puts Theineman on front lines - GoldandBlack.com
'Today Show' anchor gets emotional after interviewing Brees - Page Six
Catching Up With: Shaun Phillips - GoldandBlack.com
Mitch Daniels and Will Miller on 'Gold and Black LIVE' - WLFI.com/GoldandBlack.com
Daniels 'LIVE' interview transcript: Part 1 - GoldandBlack.com
Spring checkup: The secondary - GoldandBlack.com
Stanford DE commits to Indiana - Indiana Rivals
Michigan richest Big Ten program/Purdue 11th - Purdue Exponent/Toledo Blade
Purdue among best in producing quarterbacks - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
PURDUE RECRUITING
McCulley remains a Purdue priority - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over: Hoops targets and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Always Aggressive Podcast (Wrestling) - Purduesports.com
Piano Man Bruce Barker virtually entertaining thousands on Thursday nights - WLFI
Purdue plans virtual commencement - Journal & Courier
COVID-19: Eight cases in Tippecanoe County - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Alex Agase (dec.) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football
Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football
Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Chike Okeafor(1976) Linebacker, Football
Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football
Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football
Saturday Birthdays (March 28)
Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football
Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball
Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football
Sunday Birthdays (March 29)
Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football
Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football
Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.