PURDUE BASKETBALL
Offseason Focus: Breaking down how Purdue might improve offensively — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts: The randomness of the NCAA Tournament, IU's hire and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women's Basketball: Kayana Traylor enters transfer portal — Journal and Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boilermaker commit Fletcher Loyer and target Jalen Washington named to Junior All-Star team — Indianapolis Star
Purdue recruits set for state finals — Journal and Courier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Post-Spring Depth Chart: Purdue's defense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Seeding a football NCAA Tournament — ESPN.com
Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to Cincinnati — CBS Sports
Ryan Kerrigan among NFL's top available free agents — CBS Sports
Intraconference transfer rules will soon be a thing of the past — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: Purdue sweeps weekly awards — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Purdue slips to seventh at Hootie Invitational — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball
Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football
John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball
Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
