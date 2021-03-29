 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.30.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Offseason Focus: Breaking down how Purdue might improve offensively — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts: The randomness of the NCAA Tournament, IU's hire and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Women's Basketball: Kayana Traylor enters transfer portal — Journal and Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boilermaker commit Fletcher Loyer and target Jalen Washington named to Junior All-Star team — Indianapolis Star

Purdue recruits set for state finals — Journal and Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Post-Spring Depth Chart: Purdue's defense — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Seeding a football NCAA Tournament — ESPN.com

Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to Cincinnati — CBS Sports

Ryan Kerrigan among NFL's top available free agents — CBS Sports

Intraconference transfer rules will soon be a thing of the past — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: Purdue sweeps weekly awards — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Purdue slips to seventh at Hootie Invitational — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football

Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball

Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football

John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball

Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football

