University Book Store Headlines: 3.30.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Five things: Purdue's offseason - GoldandBlack.com
Stefanovic Selected for State Farm 3-Point Championship - PurdueSports.com
Whose draft stock moved in March? - CBSSports.com
Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer wins national 3-point championship - JCOnline.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
NFL preparation has been 'marathon of brutality' for Karlaftis - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Purdue Pro Day - GoldandBlack.com
30 NFL teams attend Purdue football Pro Day - PurdueSports.com
Arch Manning's destination still unknown - Yahoo.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soldati wins 3rd straight, 11th career Big Ten Coach of the Year honor - PurdueSports.com
Dr. Robert Hagen remembered for impact on high school sports in Lafayette area - JCOnline.com
Sekne records another top-10 finish; Boilers finish 12th - PurdueSports.com
Boilers register team-record 19 strikeouts in 10-9 loss - PurdueSports.com
Pac-12 will have remote work environment - CBSSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball
Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football
John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball
Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
