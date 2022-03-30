University Book Store Headlines: 3.30.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Five things: Purdue's offseason - GoldandBlack.com Stefanovic Selected for State Farm 3-Point Championship - PurdueSports.com Whose draft stock moved in March? - CBSSports.com Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer wins national 3-point championship - JCOnline.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

NFL preparation has been 'marathon of brutality' for Karlaftis - GoldandBlack.com Deep Dive: Purdue Pro Day - GoldandBlack.com

30 NFL teams attend Purdue football Pro Day - PurdueSports.com Arch Manning's destination still unknown - Yahoo.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soldati wins 3rd straight, 11th career Big Ten Coach of the Year honor - PurdueSports.com Dr. Robert Hagen remembered for impact on high school sports in Lafayette area - JCOnline.com Sekne records another top-10 finish; Boilers finish 12th - PurdueSports.com Boilers register team-record 19 strikeouts in 10-9 loss - PurdueSports.com Pac-12 will have remote work environment - CBSSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY