{{ timeAgo('2022-03-30 05:26:50 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 3.30.2022

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Five things: Purdue's offseason - GoldandBlack.com

Stefanovic Selected for State Farm 3-Point Championship - PurdueSports.com

Whose draft stock moved in March? - CBSSports.com

Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer wins national 3-point championship - JCOnline.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

NFL preparation has been 'marathon of brutality' for Karlaftis - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Purdue Pro Day - GoldandBlack.com

30 NFL teams attend Purdue football Pro Day - PurdueSports.com

Arch Manning's destination still unknown - Yahoo.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soldati wins 3rd straight, 11th career Big Ten Coach of the Year honor - PurdueSports.com

Dr. Robert Hagen remembered for impact on high school sports in Lafayette area - JCOnline.com

Sekne records another top-10 finish; Boilers finish 12th - PurdueSports.com

Boilers register team-record 19 strikeouts in 10-9 loss - PurdueSports.com

Pac-12 will have remote work environment - CBSSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football

Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball

Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football

John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball

Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football

