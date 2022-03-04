University Book Store Headlines: 3.4.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Thursday Night Live with Neubert and Karpick - GoldandBlack.com (Facebook)
Gold and Black Report: March 5 - GoldandBlack.com (Facebook)
Weekly Word: Simple luck, little things and more - GoldandBlack.com
Late charge carries Michigan State to BTT win over Purdue - Journal and Courier | Purduesports.com
Culture change for women's basketball despite loss to MSU - Journal and Courier
Scouting Purdue-IU and storylines - Journal and Courier
Purdue and IU have endured disappointments - CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The portal addition that makes you go 'wow' - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Five games slated for softball in Boca Raton - Purduesports.com
Unbeaten baseball team closes road trip in Longwood - Purduesports.com
Updates made to Track and Field schedule - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Hank Suerth (1946) Center, Men's Basketball
Jim Pruehsner (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball
Nigel Wirgowski (1954) Tight End, Football
Bart Burrell (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom Barr (1960) Tight End, Football
Andy Anderson (1962) Offensive Line, Football
Dennis Dotson (1967) Defensive End, Football
Duran Johnson (1984) Linebacker, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 5
Bob Smith (1943) Tight End, Football
Dave Robinson (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
David Hill (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Patterson (1967) Guard, Men's Basketball
Keith Mooney (1969) Defensive End, Football
Kory Fernung (1969) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bryant Dillon (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Grant Hermanns (1998) Offensive tackle, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 6
Chris Prince (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Chuckie White (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball
