University Book Store Headlines: 3.4.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OeIEdpdmUgdGhlbSBhIGNhbGwuIDxicj48YnI+RWR3YXJkcyAm YW1wOyBFZHdhcmRzOiBBdHRvcm5leXMgYXQgQmFsbC4gPGJyPjxicj5CaWcg cGVyZm9ybWFuY2VzIHllc3RlcmRheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DYm9vZ2llXzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENib29n aWVfMzwvYT46IDQ2IHB0cywgNSByZWJzLCA3IGFzdHMgKDYtMTIgM1BzKTxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkVfMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFZFXzEyPC9hPjogMjggcHRzLCA5IHJlYnMsIDMgYXN0cyAo Ni05IDNQcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lrZExuUE9OaTciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Za2RMblBPTmk3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1 ZSBNZW5zIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBCb2lsZXJCYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JvaWxlckJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTkzNzgzNzk3 NTczNDI3MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMywgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The portal addition that makes you go 'wow' - GoldandBlack.com

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXZpZCBCZWxsIDQwIHlkIGRhc2ggYXQgdGhlIGNvbWJpbmUgLSA0 LjYyLiBOb3QgaWRlYWw8YnI+PGJyPlN1cGVyIEJvd2wgTVZQIENvb3BlciBL dXBwIDQwIHlkIGRhc2ggLSA0LjYyLiBBbHNvIOKAnG5vdCBpZGVhbOKAnTwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlbmVhdGggVGhlIFBhaW50IChAQmVuZWF0aFRoZVBhaW50 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbmVhdGhUaGVQYWlu dC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5OTUzNTQ3OTE2MjczNjY0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Five games slated for softball in Boca Raton - Purduesports.com Unbeaten baseball team closes road trip in Longwood - Purduesports.com Updates made to Track and Field schedule - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Hank Suerth (1946) Center, Men's Basketball Jim Pruehsner (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball Nigel Wirgowski (1954) Tight End, Football Bart Burrell (1959) Wide Receiver, Football Tom Barr (1960) Tight End, Football Andy Anderson (1962) Offensive Line, Football Dennis Dotson (1967) Defensive End, Football Duran Johnson (1984) Linebacker, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 5

Bob Smith (1943) Tight End, Football Dave Robinson (1947) Offensive Guard, Football David Hill (1959) Defensive Back, Football Tony Patterson (1967) Guard, Men's Basketball Keith Mooney (1969) Defensive End, Football Kory Fernung (1969) Guard, Men's Basketball Bryant Dillon (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball Grant Hermanns (1998) Offensive tackle, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 6