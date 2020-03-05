Central Catholic’s Carson Barrett has committed to #Purdue as a walk-on.



Barrett is CC’s all-time leading scorer.



He averaged 18.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 6.5 APG as a senior.



Barrett’s dad/HS coach, Dave, played for the Boilers and was teammates with Matt Painter for two seasons. pic.twitter.com/20Kypon2Rf