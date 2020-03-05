University Book Store Headlines: 3.5.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Rutgers plans to be ready for any team in tournament - WFAN
PURDUE FOOTBALL
A healthy Moore matters - GoldandBlack.com
Bell, Anthrop show toughness with injuries - JCOnline.com
Aside from bench press, Bailey pleased with combine - GoldandBlack.com
14 days before retirement, Dantonio 'frustrated' with lawsuit - Detroit Free Press
Central Catholic’s Carson Barrett has committed to #Purdue as a walk-on.— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) March 5, 2020
Barrett is CC’s all-time leading scorer.
He averaged 18.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 6.5 APG as a senior.
Barrett’s dad/HS coach, Dave, played for the Boilers and was teammates with Matt Painter for two seasons. pic.twitter.com/20Kypon2Rf
.@CalebFurst talks about his Purdue commitment https://t.co/gAsWclUq7q— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) March 5, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Chat session - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Five Boilermakers quality for championships - Purduesports.com
Errors, big innings doom Purdue at Indiana - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Howard (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football
Bob Smith (1943) Tight End, Football
Dave Robinson (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
David Hill (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Patterson (1967) Guard, Men's Basketball
Keith Mooney (1969) Defensive End, Football
Kory Fernung (1969) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bryant Dillon (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Grant Hermanns (1998) Offensive tackle, Football
