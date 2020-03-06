News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 06:36:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.6.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon further review: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Before Bee Window, George Faerber was a Boilermaker - JCOnline.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

Bubble Watch - ESPN.com

Kentucky revokes ticket privileges for fan after racial slur - ESPN.com

Kansas disputes NCAA allegations against basketball team - ESPN.com

Basketball helps Michigan State's Cassius Winston, brother Khy cope with immense loss - ESPN.com

Why Pat Spencer, one of the best lacrosse players in the country, chose to play basketball at Northwestern - ESPN.com

Wooden Watch - ESPN.com

How to get your Sweet 16 picks right when you fill out your bracket - ESPN.com

Gold and Black Report: March 6

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Precocious wideouts Carr, Yaseen have impressed quickly - GoldandBlack.com

Bell, Anthrop show toughness dealing with injuries - JCOnline.com

Big Ten spring schedules, burning questions and storylines - FanSided.com

Ex-football, hockey players sue University of Michigan over doctor abuse - ESPN.com

Nevada coach Jay Norvell gets new 5-year deal through 2024 - ESPN.com

Five coaches who'll be much better In Year Two - CollegeFootbalNews.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Wrestling: Boilers head to Rutgers for 2020 B1G Championships - PurdueSports.com

Softball: Team heads to Colorado - PurdueSports.com

Women's basketball - Win over Maryland wound end NCAA debate - JCOnline.com

Baseball: Boilermakers Visit the Bluegrass State for series at WKU - PurdueSports.com

Purdue suspends all international study abroad spring break programs - WLFI.com

Women's basketball: Hot start leads Boilers into B1G Quarters - PurdueSports.com

West Lafayette Community School Corporation: Parent of Jr/Sr student being tested for Coronavirus - WLFI.com

Everything you need to know should Coronavirus come to Purdue - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

March 6

Chris Prince (1961) Offensive Guard, Football

Chuckie White (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball

March 7

Steve Lafary (1958) Middle Guard, Football

Keith Spaeth (1961) Offensive Line, Football

Derick Schmidt (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football

Nick Fincher (1985) Offensive Guard, Football

Ryan Watson (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football

Markus Bailey (1997) Linebacker, Football

March 8

Jim Hales (1944) Guard, Football

Joe Jameson (1944) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Mike Cota (1950) Tight End, Football

Don McAfee (1958) Running Back, Football

Calvin Clark (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Willie Tillman (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Waynelle Gravesande (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

Robbie Hummel (1989) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

JJ Prince (1994) Offensive Lineman, Football

