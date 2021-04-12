 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 4.12.2021

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three things from the weekend: Hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com

Report: Brian Waddell at Top-50 Workout - GoldandBlack.com

Lusk to return to Purdue staff - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

ICYMI: Keyes and Griese talk Purdue football and more in recent interview - GoldandBlack.com

Eddie George to become head coach at Tennessee State - ESPN

3-2-1 Slight Staff shuffling? - GoldandBlack.com


OLYMPIC/OTHER

Daniels considering COVID-19 vaccine requirement - Journal & Courier

3 Things to Know: Purdue in NCAA volleyball tournament - Journal & Courier

Baseball spits twin bill with Lions and Spartans - Purduesports.com

Men's Golf finishes third at Boilermaker Invitational - Purduesports.com

Softball drops series finale to IU - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Luke (1952) Guard, Men's Basketball

Joe Sullivan (1955) Offensive Guard, Football

Steven Faucheux (2001) Defensive Tackle, Football

Eric Anderson (1963) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brad Miller (1976) Center, Men's Basketball

Dave Meyer (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Viktor Beach (1999) Offensive Line, Football

