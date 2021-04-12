University Book Store Headlines: 4.12.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Celebrate Bernie Flowers Day on Wednesday at @TheTripleXXX with all proceeds from sales of the Bernie Flowers All-Pro and Root Beer benefitting the Joe Tiller Chapter of the National Football Foundation. It is hard to believe we have been without Bernie for 10 years! pic.twitter.com/hRnSPUaTqM— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) April 12, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three things from the weekend: Hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com
Report: Brian Waddell at Top-50 Workout - GoldandBlack.com
Lusk to return to Purdue staff - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
ICYMI: Keyes and Griese talk Purdue football and more in recent interview - GoldandBlack.com
Eddie George to become head coach at Tennessee State - ESPN
3-2-1 Slight Staff shuffling? - GoldandBlack.com
Today❕ https://t.co/YKJmez4Z1p— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 12, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Daniels considering COVID-19 vaccine requirement - Journal & Courier
3 Things to Know: Purdue in NCAA volleyball tournament - Journal & Courier
Baseball spits twin bill with Lions and Spartans - Purduesports.com
Men's Golf finishes third at Boilermaker Invitational - Purduesports.com
Softball drops series finale to IU - Purduesports.com
Don't steal on Hallada 💁 pic.twitter.com/1garyulkg7— Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) April 11, 2021
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Luke (1952) Guard, Men's Basketball
Joe Sullivan (1955) Offensive Guard, Football
Steven Faucheux (2001) Defensive Tackle, Football
Eric Anderson (1963) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brad Miller (1976) Center, Men's Basketball
Dave Meyer (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Viktor Beach (1999) Offensive Line, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.